"You have a magic to you" - George Kittle's wife Claire grows emotional while expressing love for 49ers TE in 32nd birthday tribute

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 10, 2025 16:13 GMT
George Kittle's wife Claire shared a birthday message for him.
George Kittle's wife Claire shared a birthday message for him. - Source: Getty

George Kittle may not be returning to the San Francisco 49ers lineup on Sunday but, he still had reason to celebrate this week. The tight end celebrated his 32nd birthday on Thursday and received a heartfelt message from his wife, Claire.

In an Instagram post, Claire shared current and throwback photos from their relationship. In the post she expressed her love for him and referred to him as having a 'magic' aspect of his personality.

"Happy birthday to my favorite person on earth! @gkittle I could not be more obsessed with you if I tried. I’m so thankful to have met you early so I could love you longer. You make everyone around you happier and better versions of themselves just by being you. You have a magic to you that is such a gift. Thank you for this love and this life together, there truly is no one like you ❤️" Claire Kittle wrote
Claire and George Kittle met when they were freshman at the University of Iowa. While he was a tight end for the Hawkeyes football team, she played basketball on the women's team. They got engaged in August 2018 and then married in April 2019.

George Kittle's wife Claire and Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin launched YouTube series

George Kittle's wife, Claire, and Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, announced big news earlier this week. The longtime friends launched a YouTube series called, "Wife’d Up Mic’d Up."

The series will follow the 49ers' wives through gamedays each week as well as their life away from the football field. This first episode of the YouTube series was released this week and documented the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime on Thursday. Kittle and Juszczyk can be seen cheering for the team as they defeated their NFC West foe.

"OT wins hit different 🔥Come behind the scenes with @clairekittle @kristinjuszczyk for the 49ers’ wild overtime win vs. the Rams! episode 1 drops Thursday! ❤️💛" the post said.
This is not the first time that Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk have shared their lives with fans. Bot were featured on Netflix's 2024 series, "Receiver" which documented the lives of George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
