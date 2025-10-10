"You have a magic to you" - George Kittle's wife Claire grows emotional while expressing love for 49ers TE in 32nd birthday tribute

George Kittle may not be returning to the San Francisco 49ers lineup on Sunday but, he still had reason to celebrate this week. The tight end celebrated his 32nd birthday on Thursday and received a heartfelt message from his wife, Claire. In an Instagram post, Claire shared current and throwback photos from their relationship. In the post she expressed her love for him and referred to him as having a 'magic' aspect of his personality. &quot;Happy birthday to my favorite person on earth! @gkittle I could not be more obsessed with you if I tried. I’m so thankful to have met you early so I could love you longer. You make everyone around you happier and better versions of themselves just by being you. You have a magic to you that is such a gift. Thank you for this love and this life together, there truly is no one like you ❤️&quot; Claire Kittle wrote View this post on Instagram Instagram PostClaire and George Kittle met when they were freshman at the University of Iowa. While he was a tight end for the Hawkeyes football team, she played basketball on the women's team. They got engaged in August 2018 and then married in April 2019. George Kittle's wife Claire and Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin launched YouTube seriesGeorge Kittle's wife, Claire, and Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, announced big news earlier this week. The longtime friends launched a YouTube series called, &quot;Wife’d Up Mic’d Up.&quot;The series will follow the 49ers' wives through gamedays each week as well as their life away from the football field. This first episode of the YouTube series was released this week and documented the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime on Thursday. Kittle and Juszczyk can be seen cheering for the team as they defeated their NFC West foe. &quot;OT wins hit different 🔥Come behind the scenes with @clairekittle @kristinjuszczyk for the 49ers’ wild overtime win vs. the Rams! episode 1 drops Thursday! ❤️💛&quot; the post said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis is not the first time that Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk have shared their lives with fans. Bot were featured on Netflix's 2024 series, &quot;Receiver&quot; which documented the lives of George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk.