George Kittle's wife Claire drops 1-word message as 49ers TE goes shirtless during training

George Kittle is training and preparing for his ninth season in the NFL. His wife, Claire Kittle, shared a glimpse of the San Francisco 49ers tight end running on a field as part of his conditioning.
The video shows the tight end running shirtless. Claire added a one-word caption after being left impressed by her husband's physique.
"Dibs" Claire captioned her Instagram story.
The 49ers' tight end locked down a contract extension, keeping him with the team through the 2029 NFL season. In April, Kittle signed a four-year contract extension worth $76.4 million. His annual salary of $19 million per season makes him the highest-paid tight end in the league.
George Kittle's wife Claire reminisced on birthday celebrations
George Kittle's wife, Claire, celebrated her 31st birthday last month and then documented her big day in a post on Instagram. The former Iowa basketball player shared her gratitude for spending time with her loved ones on her big day and thanked everyone for making her day special.
She shared a carousel of photos on social media. In one video, the 49ers tight end surprised his wife with a two-tier black birthday cake decorated with gold birthday candles.
"What a time with people I love ❤️ thank you for making it so special. Sup 31 💋" Claire wrote regarding her birthday celebrations
Last year, Claire Kittle documented a special birthday trip for her 30th birthday. The couple, along with friends, went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to enjoy some fun in the sun to celebrate the milestone birthday.
Earlier this offseason, the couple jetted off to Paris, France, where they took in the sights and sounds of the city. Including a boat ride down the Seine, where they enjoyed views of the Eiffel Tower.
