George Kittle and wife Claire steal a romantic moment while sweating it out at the gym together [PIC]

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been married to his wife Claire Kittle for six years. But their romance resembles that of a newly wed couple. Even in the middle of a challenging workout, George and Claire know how to keep the spark alive.

Claire posted an Instagram story today, giving her followers a sneak peek into her workout session with her NFL star husband. The couple took a romantic break between sets and stole a kiss sitting at the floor of the gym.

She tagged George in her story as well. They were surrounded by their two fluffy dogs, Bernedoodle and Deenie.

Claire wore a stylish, oversized graphic T-shirt with a bold red and grey design paired with black cycling shorts. She kept her hair tied back in a neat bun.

On the other hand, George was dressed in a casual athletic outfit. He wore a black hoodie and black shorts.

George Kittle and wife Claire sneak out romantic moment while beating the sweat at gym together [PIC] [IG/@clairekittle]

Claire is a big supporter of the four-time Pro Bowler. She is also a fitness trainer with her own fitness, health and training programs.

George Kittle's wife Claire enjoys CMA Fest 2025 with Cavinder twins

Claire Kittle recently had fun with her girl squad at a music festival. On June 7, she posted many videos and pictures on her Instagram stories, sharing moments from her exciting day at the CMA Fest 2025.

Claire was joined by her friend Haley Cavinder, who is engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. Hanna Cavinder, Haley's twin sister, also joined them for the Fest. Claire reposted the post on her story with the caption,

“Fun auntie 💁🏻‍♀️.”

Claire wore a cropped grey and black graphic T-shirt paired with high-waisted light blue denim shorts. Her knee-length green boots were the highlight of her outfit. She kept her hair in a long ponytail and complemented her look with a pearl necklace.

Haley wore a light blue denim short dress with a brown belt wrapped around her waist. She kept her blonde hair open and wore white high-heeled boots with brown strings. Her sister, Hanna, also wore a dark blue denim dress and blue boots.

Claire Kittle rocks CMA Fest 2025 in style with Haley and Hanna Cavinder in Nashville [IG/@clairekittle]

