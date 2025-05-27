George Kittle's wife Claire shares 'special' moments with Kristin Juszczyk from 2025 BottleRock Napa Valley

The San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle and his wife Claire attended BottleRock Napa Valley music festival on Sunday. The Kittles were accompanied by their close friends, including Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin.

Claire had a great time attending the music festival with her BFF and later recapped her fun memories from the event via an Instagram post. Interestingly, it was her 31st birthday on Sunday, which made her visit to the music festival even more special.

"What a time with people I love. Thank you for making it so special Sup 31," Claire captioned her IG post.

In the first slide, Kittle can be spotted posing for a picture while sitting in the shadow of trees at the parking area of 2025 BottleRock Napa Valley. The post also featured a clip in which George Kittle can be seen carrying his wife Claire's 31st birthday cake on the table, surrounded by her friends.

There were also multiple pictures of Claire enjoying cozy moments with her husband, George Kittle. Apart from that, there was also a hilarious snap of Claire and her friend Kristin Juszczyk.

In the picture, the two can be seen standing and putting their right legs on each other's shoulders. The picture attracted a comment from Kristin, who wrote:

"The second the leg goes up just know we hit max vibezzz."

George Kittle's wife Claire dropped a 2-word review of BFF Kristin Juszczyk's SBJ-special outfit

Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk never miss out on complimenting each other whenever they get a chance. Last week, Kristin attended Sports Business Journal's special panel discussion as a guest speaker in New York City.

Kristin later shared an Instagram post, showing off her attractive outfit for the event. Being a designer herself, Kristin never misses to show off her fashion sense. Claire Kittle was impressed with Kristin's "blending fashion" for her NYC visit, and expressing the same, she commented:

"Stunning darling."

As for Kyle Juszczyk, the customized outfit designer didn't miss out on returning Claire's praises and dropped a wholesome four-word message on her birthday. As for 2025 BottleRock Napa Valley, George Kittle was spotted with NBA star Steph Curry.

