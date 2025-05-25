Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin drops 4-word birthday message for George Kittle’s wife Claire

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, sent a four-word birthday message to her friend Claire Kittle. Being wives of the San Francisco 49ers stars, they have formed a close relationship.

Kristin Juszczyk is the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and operates her apparel line named Off Season. Claire Kittle is married to veteran George Kittle, who is a tight end. Both ladies have become prominent members of the 49ers family crew.

The birthday party was on Saturday and Kristin posted her wish on Instagram Stories. She took a picture with Claire and posted it together with the birthday message.

Kyle Juszczyk STORIES IN ig for Claire Kittle's Birthday

"It's my sisters birthday," Kristin said in her Instagram Story caption.

Kristin followed up her initial birthday post with additional content celebrating their friendship as she shared a video showing them hugging after a game.

"You're my family" - Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin's heartfelt tribute to Claire

Kristin expanded on her birthday message with a longer tribute. She expressed admiration for Claire's character and personality.

"You're my family! One of the most loyal, confident, beautiful girls I've ever known! Every day is a party with you! Now let's go drink too much wine and listen to the best music! I love you," Kristin said in her extended Instagram Story message.

The birthday tribute reflects the ongoing friendship between Kristin and Claire throughout the 2025 offseason. The pair has been spotted together at multiple events since March.

They previously enjoyed a hot tub moment during a Montana getaway celebrating Steph Toilolo's birthday in March. Their friendship continued with a stylish dinner date in May when Kristin wore a $481 Cora Jacket from Revolve paired with camo cargo pants.

Their bond represents the tight-knit community among 49ers wives who call themselves "football aunties." The group has supported each other through various celebrations and gatherings. From baby showers to weekend retreats, Kristin and Claire have consistently shown up for one another.

Claire Kittle has received praise from fellow 49ers wives throughout their various gatherings and adventures. During their May dinner date, Claire responded to Kristin's outfit post by saying, "Not much better than that." The wives attended Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's baby shower together in Rhode Island.

