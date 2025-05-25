  • home icon
  • NFL
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin drops 4-word birthday message for George Kittle’s wife Claire

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin drops 4-word birthday message for George Kittle’s wife Claire

By Sanu Abraham
Modified May 25, 2025 18:41 GMT
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty
San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, sent a four-word birthday message to her friend Claire Kittle. Being wives of the San Francisco 49ers stars, they have formed a close relationship.

Ad

Kristin Juszczyk is the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and operates her apparel line named Off Season. Claire Kittle is married to veteran George Kittle, who is a tight end. Both ladies have become prominent members of the 49ers family crew.

The birthday party was on Saturday and Kristin posted her wish on Instagram Stories. She took a picture with Claire and posted it together with the birthday message.

Kyle Juszczyk STORIES IN ig for Claire Kittle&#039;s Birthday
Kyle Juszczyk STORIES IN ig for Claire Kittle's Birthday

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It's my sisters birthday," Kristin said in her Instagram Story caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kristin followed up her initial birthday post with additional content celebrating their friendship as she shared a video showing them hugging after a game.

"You're my family" - Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin's heartfelt tribute to Claire

Ad

Kristin expanded on her birthday message with a longer tribute. She expressed admiration for Claire's character and personality.

"You're my family! One of the most loyal, confident, beautiful girls I've ever known! Every day is a party with you! Now let's go drink too much wine and listen to the best music! I love you," Kristin said in her extended Instagram Story message.
Ad

The birthday tribute reflects the ongoing friendship between Kristin and Claire throughout the 2025 offseason. The pair has been spotted together at multiple events since March.

They previously enjoyed a hot tub moment during a Montana getaway celebrating Steph Toilolo's birthday in March. Their friendship continued with a stylish dinner date in May when Kristin wore a $481 Cora Jacket from Revolve paired with camo cargo pants.

Their bond represents the tight-knit community among 49ers wives who call themselves "football aunties." The group has supported each other through various celebrations and gatherings. From baby showers to weekend retreats, Kristin and Claire have consistently shown up for one another.

Claire Kittle has received praise from fellow 49ers wives throughout their various gatherings and adventures. During their May dinner date, Claire responded to Kristin's outfit post by saying, "Not much better than that." The wives attended Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's baby shower together in Rhode Island.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications