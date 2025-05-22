On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin made a trip to New York City to attend a panel discussion by Sports Business Journal. The event was focused on discussing the success stories of businesses run by the panelists, including the OFFSEASON brand by Kristin Juszczyk.

Ad

Ad

Trending

For attending the event, Kristin opted for an attractive outfit that was a perfect blend of modern style and formals. She shared an Instagram post to give fans a better look at her dress. Giving a description of her stylish ensemble, Kristin captioned her post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Tied up in the business of blending fashion & sports. Thank you for having me @sportsbusinessjournal! This will always be my favorite topic to talk about!"

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The custom outfit designer paired a cropped pink full-sleeve shirt with a similar-styled mini skirt. Kristin completed her outfit with a gray tie, white heels and accessories including rings and chains. Apart from the fans, for her outfit, Kristin received a special appreciation from George Kittle's wife, Claire.

"Stunning darling," Claire Kittle commented.

George Kittle's wife Claire drops 2-word reaction as Kristin Juszczyk turns heads in SBJ photoshoot (Image Credit: Kristin/IG)

Not just Claire, but Kristin's husband, Kyle Juszczyk, also gushed over his wife and shared a flirty message in the comment section of her IG post.

Ad

"Oh my Mozzi could I have hit the jackpot anymore?!?" Kylie wrote.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin labeled Taylor Swift wearing her custom jacket as 'I made it' career moment

During one of her interactions with 'OffBall' at the SBJ event, Kristin Juszczyk talked about how Taylor Swift wearing her customized jacket was the "I made it" moment of her career. Crediting Swift, Kristin said:

Ad

"Of course when Taylor wore my jacket. That was, you know, the 'I made it' moment, but there was, actually, so many moments before that as well."

Moving forward, Kristin explained how she had a major 'I made it' moment before the Taylor Swift one. It came during a "community event" of the 49ers, where she met many women who were fans of her outfits.

Ad

"I met so many amazing women in the area who either said that I inspired them to pick up a sewing machine or they really look forward to what I wear every week. And for me, that gave me so much motivation and juice to keep going after hearing so many no's. Just feeling like I was actually making a difference," Kristin said.

Ad

Before showing off her outfit for the SBJ event, Kristin Juszczyk went viral for designing a customized jacket for Auston Matthews.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.