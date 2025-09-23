George Kittle's wife Claire drops 4-word message disapproving one key element in 49ers TE's gameday outfit for Cardinals game

George Kittle has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the first game of the season. The San Francisco 49ers tight end may not be playing but, he is in attendance each week to show support for his team as he gets back to being fully healthy. George Kittle shared a photo of his gameday look on Sunday as he entered Levi's Stadium ahead of the NFC West showdown against the Cardinals. The tight end wore yellow and maroon striped denim overalls that he paired with a backward baseball cap. In his left hand, he held a yellow and maroon cowboy hat.The outfit represented the colors of Kittle's alma mater's in-state rival, Iowa State. Kittle lost a bet to teammate Brock Purdy after Iowa was defeated by Iowa State this past weekend, leading him to wearing the outfit.His wife, Claire Kittle, reshared the photo on her own Instagram Story and said that he looked 'hot' but didn't approve of the maroon as part of the color scheme. &quot;Hot minus the maroon.&quot;-Claire said of the photo. George Kittle's outfit didn't receive 100% approval from wife Claire. (Photo via Claire Kittle's Instagram Story)George Kittle could return to the San Francisco 49ers offense as soon as Week 6 on October 12th, a road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. George Kittle proposed to wife Claire while dealing with a knee and shoulder injuriesTight end George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle host a podcast called &quot;The Kittle Things&quot; each week. In early September, the couple, who have been married since 2019, shared details about the day they got engaged. Kittle proposed on the beach in California in August 2018 but, it nearly didn't go as smoothly as he had hoped. The day before the proposal, the tight end suffered two injuries while playing in a preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. He went on to say that after Claire said 'yes' she actually had to help him up off the sand because he was in so much pain. &quot;We had a preseason game versus the Cowboys and I had a ball up the middle, safety took out my knee. I sprained by MCL and I immediately fell on my shoulder and dislocated my shoulder.&quot;-Kittle said on &quot;The Kittle Things&quot;. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGeorge and Claire Kittle met while both were freshmen at the University of Iowa. He played tight end for the Hawkeyes football team while she played for the women's basketball team.