  • home icon
  • NFL
  • George Kittle's wife Claire drops 4-word message disapproving one key element in 49ers TE's gameday outfit for Cardinals game

George Kittle's wife Claire drops 4-word message disapproving one key element in 49ers TE's gameday outfit for Cardinals game

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 23, 2025 18:12 GMT
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
George Kittle's gameday look on Sunday wasn't exactly what wife Claire liked. - Source: Getty

George Kittle has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the first game of the season. The San Francisco 49ers tight end may not be playing but, he is in attendance each week to show support for his team as he gets back to being fully healthy.

Ad

George Kittle shared a photo of his gameday look on Sunday as he entered Levi's Stadium ahead of the NFC West showdown against the Cardinals. The tight end wore yellow and maroon striped denim overalls that he paired with a backward baseball cap. In his left hand, he held a yellow and maroon cowboy hat.

The outfit represented the colors of Kittle's alma mater's in-state rival, Iowa State. Kittle lost a bet to teammate Brock Purdy after Iowa was defeated by Iowa State this past weekend, leading him to wearing the outfit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

His wife, Claire Kittle, reshared the photo on her own Instagram Story and said that he looked 'hot' but didn't approve of the maroon as part of the color scheme.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Hot minus the maroon."-Claire said of the photo.
George Kittle&#039;s outfit didn&#039;t receive 100% approval from wife Claire. (Photo via Claire Kittle&#039;s Instagram Story)
George Kittle's outfit didn't receive 100% approval from wife Claire. (Photo via Claire Kittle's Instagram Story)

George Kittle could return to the San Francisco 49ers offense as soon as Week 6 on October 12th, a road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ad

George Kittle proposed to wife Claire while dealing with a knee and shoulder injuries

Tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle host a podcast called "The Kittle Things" each week. In early September, the couple, who have been married since 2019, shared details about the day they got engaged.

Kittle proposed on the beach in California in August 2018 but, it nearly didn't go as smoothly as he had hoped. The day before the proposal, the tight end suffered two injuries while playing in a preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. He went on to say that after Claire said 'yes' she actually had to help him up off the sand because he was in so much pain.

Ad
"We had a preseason game versus the Cowboys and I had a ball up the middle, safety took out my knee. I sprained by MCL and I immediately fell on my shoulder and dislocated my shoulder."-Kittle said on "The Kittle Things".

George and Claire Kittle met while both were freshmen at the University of Iowa. He played tight end for the Hawkeyes football team while she played for the women's basketball team.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications