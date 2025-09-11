  • home icon
  • George Kittle recalls proposing to wife Claire while dealing with a sprained knee

By Bethany Cohen
Published Sep 11, 2025 15:39 GMT
George Kittle recalled an interesting detail from his proposal to wife Claire. - Source: Getty

Tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire have been married since April 2019. In a recent episode of their YouTube series, "The Kittle Things" the couple recalled the details of their engagement.

George Kittle mentioned that he wore certain Jordan sneakers because it was a pair that Claire also owned. A nod to his love for her.

"See how much I even loved you too, 'cause I even, I'm in the Jordan 11 Easters. That you also have a pair of. Look at me connecting the dots, I wear a pair of shoes that we both have. Wear them in the wet sand."
The San Francisco 49ers tight end then asked his wife if she remembered what happened the day before their proposal? She recalled that he had gotten injured the day before. George Kittle went on to say that he had a suffered a knee and shoulder injury in a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

"We had a preseason game versus the Cowboys and I had a ball up the middle, safety took out my knee. I sprained by MCL and I immediately fell on my shoulder and dislocated my shoulder."
Claire Kittle joked that she had to help her now-husband up off the sand because he was in such pain from his injuries.

George Kittle's wife, Claire showed off gameday look before TE's injury

Claire Kittle shared a gameday post on Sunday afternoon ahead of the San Francisco 49ers' first game of the season, a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Claire Kittle wore a sleeveless San Francisco 49ers jersey that she paired with long denim shorts, red heels and a baseball cap that said, "All Gas No Brakes".

"IGYB @gkittle 💪🏼"- Claire Kittle captioned her post
The Kittle's excitement for the 2025 NFL season was short lived as the San Francisco 49ers tight end suffered an injury in the 17-13 win. In the first quarter, Kittle scored a touchdown on a five-yard pass from quarterback Brock Purdy, he had a total of four catches for 25 yards.

George Kittle then suffered a hamstring injury later in the game and the San Francisco 49ers have now placed him on the Injured Reserve list. That injury designation confirms that Kittle will miss at least four games, with his earliest return date being October 12th against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
