George Kittle recalls proposing to wife Claire while dealing with a sprained knee

Tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire have been married since April 2019. In a recent episode of their YouTube series, &quot;The Kittle Things&quot; the couple recalled the details of their engagement. George Kittle mentioned that he wore certain Jordan sneakers because it was a pair that Claire also owned. A nod to his love for her. &quot;See how much I even loved you too, 'cause I even, I'm in the Jordan 11 Easters. That you also have a pair of. Look at me connecting the dots, I wear a pair of shoes that we both have. Wear them in the wet sand.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe San Francisco 49ers tight end then asked his wife if she remembered what happened the day before their proposal? She recalled that he had gotten injured the day before. George Kittle went on to say that he had a suffered a knee and shoulder injury in a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. &quot;We had a preseason game versus the Cowboys and I had a ball up the middle, safety took out my knee. I sprained by MCL and I immediately fell on my shoulder and dislocated my shoulder.&quot;Claire Kittle joked that she had to help her now-husband up off the sand because he was in such pain from his injuries. George Kittle's wife, Claire showed off gameday look before TE's injuryClaire Kittle shared a gameday post on Sunday afternoon ahead of the San Francisco 49ers' first game of the season, a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Claire Kittle wore a sleeveless San Francisco 49ers jersey that she paired with long denim shorts, red heels and a baseball cap that said, &quot;All Gas No Brakes&quot;. &quot;IGYB @gkittle 💪🏼&quot;- Claire Kittle captioned her post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Kittle's excitement for the 2025 NFL season was short lived as the San Francisco 49ers tight end suffered an injury in the 17-13 win. In the first quarter, Kittle scored a touchdown on a five-yard pass from quarterback Brock Purdy, he had a total of four catches for 25 yards. George Kittle then suffered a hamstring injury later in the game and the San Francisco 49ers have now placed him on the Injured Reserve list. That injury designation confirms that Kittle will miss at least four games, with his earliest return date being October 12th against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.