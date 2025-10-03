George Kittle's wife Claire & Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin pose together to celebrate 49ers nail-biter vs. Rams [WATCH]

San Francisco 49ers players George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk had their wives, Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk, in the stands during the team’s overtime Week 5 win over the LA Rams. The two posed together with the field in the background for a picture during Thursday’s game, and Kristin shared it on her Instagram story on Friday.

@kristinjuszczyk's IG story

Kristin, known for her custom game-day outfits that she designs for high-profile fans, transformed a black and red No. 44 Rams jersey, into a lace-trimmed slip dress that had a red and gold “44” graphic on the front. She paired it with gold jewellery. Kristin and Kyle married in July 2019 after having met in Maryland in 2014.

Meanwhile, Claire, who met George Kittle in college at the University of Iowa, wore a relaxed outfit of jeans, a T-shirt and silver jewellery. A former fitness trainer and founder of Claire Till Fitness, Claire is now a wellness, fashion and travel influencer.

How did the game play out for Kyle Juszczyk and George Kittle’s team?

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a 26-23 overtime win against the LA Rams, despite missing several cornerstone players, including George Kittle, Nick Bosa, quarterback Brock Purdy and three wide receivers.

QB Mac Jones played in stead of Purdy, with a leg injury, and threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He helped San Francisco start well, scoring on its first two drives and building a 20-7 lead late in the third quarter.

However, the Rams capitalized on some tired Niners defenders and turned the game around. The fourth quarter saw 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro nailing a 59-yard field goal to put them ahead 23-20 with under three minutes to go.

Then, with just over a minute left, Rams running back Kyren Williams fumbled at the goal line, a play made by rookie defensive lineman Alfred Collins, who punched the ball loose and recovered it himself.

The Rams then tied the game with a last-second field goal, sending it into overtime.

In OT, the 49ers got the ball first. Jones led a steady drive that ended with another Pineiro field goal. Then, the defense came through once again. The Rams marched down the field but faced a fourth-and-1 at the 49ers’ 11-yard line. Instead of going for a field goal to tie, Rams coach Sean McVay gambled on a run, and San Francisco’s defense stopped Williams cold.

