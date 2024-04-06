George Kittle's wife Claire pens emotional message as Caitlin Clark-led Iowa team advances to NCAA championship

George Kittle's wife, Claire, has penned an emotional message to Iowa as Caitlin Clark and her colleagues contest the NCAA championship final against South Carolina. Both the football star and his partner went to Iowa and she also played for the basketball team.

Claire played basketball at Wahlert Catholic High School, and her performances saw her become the school's third all-time leading scorer and an All-American nominee. That saw her get a chance at the University of Iowa where she played for all four years before a recurring knee injury ended her career.

That is why it means so much to her to see them succeed the way they are doing today. She said on an Instagram story,

"I was in awe of the players and inspired by how they played the game. I wanted to be just like them when I grew up. And it wasn't always because of how they played or even if they played...it was because of how they made me feel."

She also praised Caitlin Clark and others for inspiring generations, writing,

"So, yes I am so grateful for what the current Iowa Women's basketball team is doing for the future of girl's basketball - but I am also so thankful for the players who went before them to impact girls like me...teaching me the bigger lessons of life that sometimes it's more about how you make people feel that matters most."

Finally, Claire Kittle added,

"You never know who you are inspiring... You never know who you are impacting... You never know who you can be a light for... ps, go hawks"

George Kittle's wife's Instagram Post

Claire Kittle also wrote that watching Caitlin Clark and the rest of the Iowa Women's Basketball team made her excited for the future. She said,

"All I ever wanted when I was little was to become an Iowa Women's Basketball player & I did it. I can't tell you how excited I am for the future of this sport and the dreams my own daughter will chase one day. ♥"

She also exhorted others to watch the final, concluding,

'So without further ado, everyone watch women's basketball this weekend... Go Hawks"

George Kittle's wife's Instagram Post

Fans likely to heed Claire Kittle's request because of Caitlin Clark

It is eminently possible that Claire Kittle's request to the public to watch the final will be honored and she might have to thank Caitlin Clark.

Her superstar persona dragged 14.2 million viewers, making it the most watched women's basketball game of all time and second-highest in ESPN programming for a non-football event.