Claire Kittle reacts to fan’s take on Travis Kelce vs George Kittle TE debate

The debate over whether Travis Kelce or George Kittle heated back up following a post made by Kittle's wife, Claire.

Claire and George Kittle have supported the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team through March Madness. Claire Kittle shared a post that had photos and videos of their recent trip to Iowa to watch a game.

In one of the videos, a young boy walks up to the San Francisco 49ers tight end at his seat and asks for his autograph. He obliged and the boy can be heard saying that he thinks Kittle is better than Kelce.

Fans began commenting on the post, specifically the video and giving their opinions, believing that Kittle is better than Travis Kelce.

A Reddit user discovered that Claire Kittle showed her obvious take on the debate and liked most of the Instagram comments that were in favor of her husband.

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend gave shoutout to George Kittle

George Kittle wore his wife Claire Kittle's Iowa basketball jersey to support their alma mater. Photos of the tight end wearing the jersey to the Iowa Hawkeyes game last week quickly circulated on social media.

One of the comments was made by Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend. She re-shared and commented on the post and lauded the San Francisco 49ers tight end for wearing his wife's jersey.

"Ha! Gotta love George."

It's unknown if Kayla Nicole has been friends with Kittle since her breakup with Kelce in 2022. The former couple dated on and off for over five years before officially ending their relationship about two years ago.