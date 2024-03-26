Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole lauds 49ers star George Kittle's fit at Hawkeyes March Madness game

George Kittle and his wife Claire were in attendance to support the Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball team on Monday night in the NCAA tournament. The San Francisco 49ers tight end wore his wife Clarie's Iowa Hawkeyes basketball jersey to the game.

The photo circulated on social media as many football and basketball fans loved that Kittle gave a nod to his wife's collegiate basketball career. Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend re-shared the photo of Kittle on X. She applauded the tight end for showing his support for the women's basketball team.

"Ha! Gotta love George."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Kayla Nicole's familiarity with George Kittle goes back to his friendship with Travis Kelce. The two star tight ends have supported each other and their respective careers for many years and participate in the annual Tight End University camp every offseason.

Claire and George Kittle enjoy date night at alma mater

George Kittle played tight end for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 2012 until 2016. During his time there he met his now-wife Claire (Till) Kittle who was also a student-athlete and played for the Hawkeyes Women's Basketball team. Claire's basketball career ended due to lingering knee injuries.

On Monday night, the couple traveled back to their alma mater for a special date night. The Women's Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Claire Kittle shared photos on her Instagram story of the couple taking the flight to Iowa City for the big game.

"Date night to where it all started."

Claire Kittle's Instagram story.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end wore his wife's college jersey to the game to show his support for the team and her career.

Claire Kittle re-shared a throwback photo of the couple.

Claire Kittle also re-shared a throwback photo that ESPN and Sportscenter posted. Showing the couple during their college days at Iowa and then at last night's game.

The Kittle's had a great game to watch as their Hawkeyes defeated the Mountaineers 64-54 to advance to the Sweet 16.