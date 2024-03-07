Before Travis Kelce dated Taylor Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was in a relationship with Kayla Nicole.

Dating on and off for around five years, Kelce and Nicole were constantly in the spotlight. The two were often spotted together, even going through a very public breakup.

And social media users remain upset over Nicole's Instagram activity.

Following Jason Kelce's retirement announcement, the Kelce brothers talked about the move on their podcast, "New Heights." The brothers teared up, with Travis growing emotional as his brother ended his 13-year NFL career.

Nicole, often active on Instagram, liked a post sharing Travis Kelce's emotional reactions.

Fans took the matter to Reddit, asking Nicole to finally move on from the situation.

"It’s multiple posts too.. she’s desperate for attention," one Redditor wrote.

A few users seemed concerned, urging to Nicole stop engaging with content that involved Travis or the Kelce family.

"She really needs help. it's been over 2 years. they were on and off for 5....let it go sis and move on for you're own sake".

Other users suggested that if Nicole wanted to congratulate Jason Kelce, she could have done so on her private time.

Kayla Nicole wants to find peace after increased media attention, Travis Kelce breakup

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce's breakup was under heavy public scrutiny. Some people picked sides, siding with one person as various rumors circulated. While Nicole and Kelce addressed the issue, people continued to connect the influencer to the Chiefs star.

While speaking with People magazine in an exclusive interview, Nicole said that she wants to find peace after the separation, which also included her unfollowing Brittany Mahomes and a few others on Instagram.

"I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that," Nicole said. "And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me."

Referring to the friendship breakup, Nicole said that it's a part of life and that some people are only meant to be in a person's life for a season.

"Give yourself time and permission to grieve – because losing that bond can be heartbreaking," Nicole said.