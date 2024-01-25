Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole says she got in 'so much trouble' over Jalen Hurts comment

Before dating Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce was in the limelight for dating Kayla Nicole. The couple was together for years, reportedly breaking up and getting back together before calling it quits in 2022.

However, Nicole has continued to catch fans and their attention even after the split.

Nicole went viral for retweeting Jalen Hurts' courtside photo, facing backlash from fans for her attempts.

"Fly Eagles Fly," Nicole wrote.

However, she added in another tweet:

“Y’all have eyes too. 😂”

In her recent appearance on Behind the Likes, Kayla Nicole ended up addressing the situation, revealing that she got into trouble for referencing Jalen Hurts like that. Explaining that it is just her personality, Nicole said:

“Everyone has eyes. I got in so much trouble for that, but that is my personality. If you know me, my intentions are pure and also, I’m a girls’ girl, he has a girlfriend. I have no intention of trying to slide in there".

Users were visibly unhappy with Nicole's comments, asking her to move on from the Travis Kelce-NFL situation. Nicole has remained vocal about her breakup with Kelce, along with her close friendship with Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany.

Kayla Nicole spoke about maintaining her peace after her breakup with Travis Kelce

Considering the public nature of their relationship and subsequent breakup, there was a lot of discourse around Nicole and Kelce's personal matters. While speaking to PEOPLE, Nicole revealed that she is currently focusing on her peace and wellbeing:

"I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that. And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me."

Furthermore, Nicole also publically unfollowed Brittany Mahomes, explaining that it was a decision she had to make for herself. In another interview, Nicole ended up referring to it as a 'friendship breakup.'

"It's apart of life. People are sometimes only meant to be in your life for a season. Give yourself time and permission to grieve - because losing that bond can be heartbreaking".

Brittany, on her end, hasn't mentioned Kayla or their 'friendship breakup' publicly.