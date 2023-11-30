"This is embarrassing" - Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole faces backlash over seemingly flirty Jalen Hurts post

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole broke up months ago. Their separation was public, with constant rumors and reports.

However, the two seem to have moved on, with their lives as the 2023 NFL season kicked into motion. Fans, however, aren't impressed with a few new posts by Kayla Nicole.

Though not related to Travis Kelce directly, fans ended up calling Nicole out, referring to her efforts as 'embarrassing'. Last week, Reddit users shared Nicole's post mentioning Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One user, frustrated over the tweet, referred to Nicole's attempts as 'unchill':

"Yikes, she gotta chill. This is embarrassing".

Comment byu/Queeniekween from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Queeniekween from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Queeniekween from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Queeniekween from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Queeniekween from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Another user, noticing Kayla's post, asked her not to share it publicly:

"Girl, take the L and keep it moving. Once again giving petty and bitter energy. Send it to the group chat next time babe".

Another Redditor added:

"This is the most desperate cringe attempt at trying to cast your line and see what will bite her chum".

Comment byu/Queeniekween from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/Queeniekween from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Others pointed out Jalen Hurts' personal life, trolling Kayla for tweeting without doing a basic search:

"Imagine publicly shooting your shot without even bothering to do some basic recon? This is embarrassing".

Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole retweeted Jalen Hurts' courtside video

Earlier this week, Jalen Hurts attended the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers game. As people shared Hurts' courtside video, Nicole ended up tweeting about the same:

Expand Tweet

"Fly Eagles Fly," Nicole wrote.

In another tweet, she added:

“Y’all have eyes too. 😂”

As mentioned above, a few fans connected Kayla's tweets to Travis Kelce, whom she dated for months before a public breakup.

That being said, Kayla Nicole has previously addressed her relationship with Kelce and Brittany Mahomes, explaining why unfollowing everyone on Instagram was her way to move on and stay away from active hate:

"But for me in my life, I have to move forward and everyone has to respect that. And hopefully when they respect that, that means that they're no longer inserting me into things that do not involve me," Kayla told PEOPLE.

While sharing a private part of her life with fans and followers, Kayla also asked for respect for her decision.