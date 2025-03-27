George Kittle's wife Claire sends 4-word message as 49ers star prepares for ACC Championship

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle’s wife, Claire Kittle, is vacationing in Europe with her husband, but she already has her next destination in mind. On Tuesday, she shared a four-word message for George on her Instagram story, along with a post from the American Century Championship's IG.

Ad

“Golf wife chic loading @gkittle,” Kittle wrote.

Claire Kittle's IG story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kittle reshared the Instagram post of ACC, as the third edition of the celebrity golf tournament will take place at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The caption read:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“FIRST TIME PLAYER ANNOUNCEMENT: Warm welcome to 49ers George Kittle! @gkittle. Joining the field includes his teammate Kyle Juszczyk along with Alex Rodriguez, Matthew Tkachuk, Taylor Twellman, Trevor Lawrence, and Bobby Flay, all of whom are returning for their second year.”

Ad

While this will be Kittle’s first appearance in the popular celebrity golf tournament, he will be accompanied by his teammates and other sports celebrities. The event will feature 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, baseball icon Alex Rodriguez, NHL star Matthew Tkachuk, former soccer player Taylor Twellman, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

Since the tournament will take place on July 9 to 13, the Kittle couple have enough time to cherish their second trip to France. Claire shared a few snaps of their trip on Wednesday as the couple took a boat ride on the Seine River.

Ad

Claire and George Kittle's romance in Paris

Claire and George Kittle shared pictures from their ongoing trip, accompanied by Claire’s brother, Riley, and his wife, Sierra. Claire and George shared a romantic kiss on the boat with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background.

Further snaps revealed that the group also went to Alpe d’Huez to attend a popular winter festival called Tomorrowland Winter. Claire shared multiple snaps on her Instagram story, while George shared a post with the caption:

Ad

“Surround yourself with great people and do fun things together! Tomorrowland Winter was a riot! Rawr."

The couple has been on tour for weeks now. Before arriving in France, they spent a few days in Switzerland. The Kittles visited a winery in Château de Meursault. Before arriving in Europe, the couple spent a couple of weeks in Montana, where George and Claire were accompanied by a few couples from the 49ers team, including Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.