In Photos: George Kittle’s wife Claire poses for romantic pictures in front of Eiffel Tower during Paris vacay

After a disappointing 2024 season, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has taken a long break from football during the offseason. Kittle has been on an extended vacation with his wife, and the couple has now reached France for the second time.

Claire Kittle IG stories from her 2025 France trip.

George’s wife, Claire Kittle, shared a few snaps on her Instagram story on Wednesday as the couple took a boat ride on the Seine River. The couple posed romantically for the photo while kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Other photos from the day revealed that the couple was accompanied by Claire’s younger brother, Riley Till, and his wife, Sierra Pearson. An IG post from Riley and Sierra later revealed that the group went to Alpe d’Huez for the Tomorrowland Winter Fest, which was held from March 18 to March 25. Riley captioned,

“Tomorrowland Winter ❄️🏂🦋”

As per the photos shared by Riley and Sierra, the group enjoyed skiing in the mountains.

George Kittle and Co. attend Tomorrowland Winter Fest in France

George Kittle shared some snaps from the winter fest, revealing more details about their visit. The 49ers tight end posted photos on his IG on Monday wearing an assortment of wild outfits while posing in the snow. He captioned,

“Surround yourself with great people and do fun things together! Tomorrowland winter was a riot! Rawr🐻‍❄️”

Claire shared more pictures from the fest on her IG story, highlighting moments where she and George could be seen embracing each other while dancing and enjoying the music. They also took a cable car ride while ascending to the top of the mountain.

George Kittle and his wife Claire seemingly explored the valleys of Switzerland before moving to France. The Kittles visited a winery at Château de Meursault, and Claire later shared the photos on her story. Before coming to Europe, the couple also spent time vacationing at Lone Ranch in Montana with fellow NFL couples.

