San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle has been enjoying his offseason vacation with his wife, Claire, since last week. After getting the most out of their romantic getaway in Switzerland, the couple hopped on a plane to France. Over the weekend, the two visited a winery, and Claire shared a glimpse of their trip on her Instagram.

On Sunday, Claire Kittle updated her Instagram story with pictures from her visit to Château de Meursault, one of the finest wineries in France. Claire's post featured snapshots of the storage unit and clips from the vineyard. There was also a snap in which the couple shared a side hug while adoring the beautiful scenery.

George Kittle and wife Claire visit France’s iconic Château de Meursault to explore finest wines (Image Source: Claire/IG)

For their winery visit, the couple wore stylish outfits. Claire Kittle was dressed in a white furry sweatshirt and pants, which she paired with a similar-style scarf. Moreover, she adorned her look with a brown shoulder bag, finishing it with minimal markup. George sported an olive-color jacket with a black sweatshirt and jeans.

During their final days in Switzerland, the couple decided to party together and shared their fun outfits on Instagram. George Kittle and Claire have a special love for rooftops. Before posting a glimpse of their visit to an open club, Claire shared a clip where she enjoyed a glass of cold wine with the tight end on the rooftop.

George Kittle's wife Claire celebrates TE's 9th year with 49ers

Earlier this year, Claire Kittle posted a wholesome tribute for her husband, George, who entered his ninth year with the San Francisco 49ers in 2025. Claire penned down an emotional note in which she expressed being "proud of" the tight end and wrote:

"Year 8. Some of my favorite memories came from this past year. Being reunited with more of our best friends back where it all began made me feel like it was rookie year all over again. It certainly was not the season that we hoped for, but I couldn’t be more proud of you @gkittle."

George Kittle started his NFL journey with the 49ers when the franchise selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft as the 146th overall pick. Back then, the tight end signed a $2.69 million contract for four years. Kittle is currently signed on a $75 million deal, according to which he's set to become a free agent next year.

