To make the offseason even more special, San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle and his wife Claire took a romantic vacation to Switzerland last week.

Ad

On Monday, Claire Kittle posted a clip with her husband on her Instagram story. In the clip, they enjoyed a breathtaking view from a rooftop while sipping chilled wine. In the caption, the social media influencer talked about the couple's love for rooftops and said:

"This is our vibe always. Find a rooftop even if its' 40 degrees out & in a different country lol."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

George Kittle and his wife Claire brave cold for rooftop rendezvous at night in Switzerland (Image Credit: Claire/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The couple's trip came almost a week after the two went through the emotions of close friend Kyle Juszczyk's exit from the 49ers. However, last week, the 49ers decided to retain him, giving Claire a special occasion to celebrate. She celebrated Juszczyk's return to the team with Instagram stories featuring the fullback's pictures with her husband George Kittle.

Ad

Trending

George Kittle's wife Claire bashes 49ers for parting ways with Kyle Juszczyk

Last Monday, the 49ers parted ways with fullback Kyle Juszczyk, a decision that attracted criticism from not just fans but also his teammates. While George Kittle was upset about Juszczyk exiting the 49ers, his wife Claire had a rather angry reaction.

Claire posted a series of Instagram stories in which the social media influencer criticized the team for its controversial decision. In one of the stories featuring the Kittles with Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin, Claire expressed her emotion about the fullback's exit and wrote:

Ad

"It'll never make sense. I thank the Lord for bringing us together in 2017. You boys are everything an organization could dream of, on and off the field. I'm so proud of you."

The news might have come as a bigger shock for Claire Kittle because, almost a week before that, she enjoyed a scenic trip to Montana with Kristin. The trip also included Trent Taylor’s wife Sarah. Kristin also shared pictures from her fun adventures in Montana via her social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.