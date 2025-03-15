After facing massive criticism for releasing their fullback Kyle Juszczyk, the San Francisco 49ers have decided to give him another shot. The 49ers and Juszczyk have agreed on a two-year, $8 million deal on Saturday.

The re-signing update has come out to be exciting news for not just fans but also Kyle Juszczyk's close friend George Kittle and his wife Claire. Following Juszczyk's re-signing, Claire shared two Instagram stories to celebrate the big news.

George Kittle's wife Claire celebrates as close friend Kyle Juszczyk returns to 49ers on $8,000,000 contract (Image Credit: Claire/IG)

Claire shared George's Instagram story, showing a photo of the tight end and fullback with Eminem's "Cold Wind Blows" playing in the background. She followed it with another Instagram story highlighting news of Juszczyk's re-signing.

Claire's celebrations came less than a week after she expressed her disapproval of the 49ers' decision to part ways with Juszczyk.

George Kittle's wife Claire shared a heartbreaking reaction to Kyle Juszczyk's release

Earlier this week, when the 49ers released Kyle Juszczyk, Claire Kittle shared her reaction with fans on Instagram.

"Just rip out our hearts why don't you. (broken heart emoji) 8 years a Niner, 12 year vet, 9 consecutive Pro Bowls, 2x All Pro, 2024 49ers Captain," Claire wrote.

In another Instagram story, Claire explained that the 49er's decision "will never make sense" to her. But despite being released, Claire was nothing but proud of the fullback. Sharing a picture of her and her husband George Kittle alongside Juszczyk and his wife Kristin, Claire wrote:

"It'll never make sense. I thank the Lord for bringing us together in 2017. You boys are everything an organization could dream of, on and off the field. I'm so proud of you."

Juszczyk's teammate Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, also reacted. After the 49ers decided to retain their fullback, McCaffrey shared a one-word reaction.

