Christian McCaffrey sends 1-word message to Kyle Jusczyk as nine-time Pro Bowler makes comeback to 49ers on $8,000,000 deal

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Mar 15, 2025 13:10 GMT
Kyle Juszczyk is staying with the San Francisco 49ers. The fullback, who has made the Pro Bowl nine times, has signed a two-year, $8 million contract after briefly leaving the team in free agency.

Christian McCaffrey, his teammate and star running back, was quick to celebrate the news, posting a picture of them together on Instagram with a message:

“Back.”

Kyle Juszczyk has been a key player for the 49ers since 2017. He is known for his ability to block, catch, and make important plays. Juszczyk started his NFL career in 2013 with the Baltimore Ravens before moving to the 49ers.

On Tuesday, after the San Francisco 49ers initially decided to release fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo grew emotional. On Instagram, sharing a sweet photo with Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin, the former Miss Universe wrote:

"Family."

Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo is a big fan of Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin Juszczyk's designs

Olivia Culpo showed her support for Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin Juszczyk’s design during the San Francisco 49ers' playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on January 20, 2024.

Kristin created a special strapless top for Olivia using vintage-style 49ers gear. Olivia completed the look with a red coat, a Chanel handbag, and dark jeans, proudly representing the team's colors.

After Olivia's outfit was a big success, she shared photos on Instagram, and gave credit to Kristin for the unique design.

Cut to present, Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin Juszczyk has started her fashion brand 'Off Season' on January 7, 2025. Her designs include puffer vests, jackets, and long coats inspired by NFL teams like the 49ers, Chiefs, Eagles, Lions, and Bills.

Off Season is available on websites like OffSeasonBrand.com, NFLShop.com, and Fanatics.com. Kristin has also partnered with entrepreneur Emma Grede and the NFL.

Going back to last year, Kristin Juszczyk had a big moment in her career when Taylor Swift wore one of her custom jackets at a Kansas City Chiefs game on January 13, 2024.

The jacket was designed with Travis Kelce’s name and number (87) and featured Kristin’s unique spliced style. Taylor wore it while attending the game with Brittany Mahomes, who also had a similar jacket. Their outfits quickly became a big topic of conversation.

