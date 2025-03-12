Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo sends 1-word message after 49ers release Kyle Juszczyk

On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers announced the release of Kyle Juszczyk, after the fullback spent almost eight seasons with the franchise. The 49ers' decision came out as a shock to the NFL world. Fans, critics and players came forward to share their dissatisfaction, including Juszczyk's teammates.

Talking about teammates, Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo also shared her reaction to Kyle Juszczyk's exit. On Tuesday, Culpo took to her Instagram story to post an adorable picture with Juszczyk and his wife Kristin. Along with the picture, Culpo attached a 1-word message which read:

"Family."

Olivia Culpo sends 1-word message after 49ers release Kyle Juszczyk (Image Source: Culpo/IG)

Olivia Culpo's reaction came almost a day after she revealed her first pregnancy with husband Kyle Juszczyk.

The Miss USA pageant shared an Instagram post featuring pictures from her maternity photoshoot, revealing the big news to her fans. Culpo's pregnancy update attracted reactions from her close friends, including Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk.

Olivia Culpo shared an Instagram reel on Tuesday featuring her adorable BTS moments from a maternity photoshoot. The IG post attracted reactions from players and their wives, including George Kittle's wife Claire and Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin.

"Yes yes yes yes yes you look gorgeous Liv!!!!!" commented Claire Kittle.

"The best mom and dad there ever will be. we love you guys so much!!" wrote Kristin Juszczyk.

Olivia Culpo received well-wishes from Claire Kittle, Kristin Juszczyk and more (Image Source: Culpo/IG)

Olivia Culpo received well-wishes for first pregnancy

San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk and Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott also sent their well-wishes for Olivia Culpo and her husband Christian McCaffrey. Sharing his excitement to becoming "uncle juice" soon, Juszczyk wrote:

"Uncle Juice can’t to meet his god child! Congrats guys!"

"Congratulations!!!" commented Prescott.

Olivia Culpo's sisters Sophia and Aurora also shared their warm wishes to the couple for becoming parents. Penning down an adorable message for Olivia, Aurora commented:

"I cant wait to be the YES aunty!!!! Ice cream for breakfast YES, finger painting w mom lipsticks YUP. No bedtimes on my watch!!!"

Olivia Culpo received well-wishes from Claire Kittle, Kristin Juszczyk and more (Image Source: Culpo/IG)

"Aunty can’t wait to meet you!!!!!" commented Sophia.

Before the couple announced their first pregnancy, Olivia Culpo dealt with a heartbreaking incident. Culpo has a family farm in Rhode Island, which she recently revealed caught fire, leaving her heartbroken.

