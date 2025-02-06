George Kittle’s wife Claire shares 4-word reaction to TE winning Salute To Service award

George Kittle's wife, Claire, had a touching reaction to her husband's winning an NFL honor after the season. The San Francisco 49ers celebrated Kittle's winning the 2024 Salute to Service Award on Wednesday. He became the 14th recipient of the award, which recognizes "exceptional efforts by members of the NFL family to honor and support the military community."

"Your 14th annual Salute to Service Award recipient! We’re proud of George for his exceptional efforts made to honor and support the military community 👏," the 49ers captioned the post.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Claire shared the post on her Instagram story and added a four-word message to celebrate George, who dealt with injuries and inconsistency this season.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"SO PROUD OF YOU @gkittle !!!!!!!!" Claire captioned the post.

Claire Kittle's story

The 49ers also shared a video of George Kittle getting the news that he won the Salute to Service award. He was surprised by family, friends and the military community announcing he was this year's winner.

Claire kept hyping up the news, reposting the 49ers' post celebrating the veteran tight end. She also shared another story to celebrate her husband's heart.

"I love your heart for helping people there is no one more deserving @gkittle," she wrote.

Claire's second story

Claire Kittle has never been shy to express love for her husband or her friends, as she often makes social media posts hyping up her loved ones for their success.

George Kittle's wife Claire gives her flowers to Kyle Juszczyk's wife

Before celebrating George Kittle's earning this award, Claire Kittle gave her flowers to Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin for enjoying big success with her NFL-inspired clothing line:

"I have to give Kris her flowers for a second. She has worked tirelessly to get this brand into the hands of NFL fans everywhere. Literal blood, sweat, and tears; it has been so awe-inspiring to witness her successfully accomplish this. ... She has done something that has never been done before: NFL-licensed puffer vests and coats that hold the same magic as wearing your favorite player’s jersey."

Claire added that she felt proud of Kristin and everything she's done with her brand. They are close friends and have big reasons to root for the 49ers. Despite not having the best 2024 NFL season, the NFC West team remains a strong squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.