George Kittle's wife Claire swoons as 49ers star makes 5th Pro Bowl

George Kittle's biggest fan is clearly his wife, Claire, as she demonstrated this week. The Pro Bowl selections were announced on Wednesday, and the San Francisco 49ers tight end was selected once again. Kittle will make his fifth appearance in the annual all-star game.

His wife, Claire Kittle, celebrated his achievement by posting the announcement to her Instagram stories. She also uploaded the NFL Network's highlight clips of his season thus far. A live interview with the 49ers tight end and fullback Kyle Juszczyk followed it.

Claire Kittle shared the announcement of the 49ers tight end's fifth Pro Bowl selection.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Claire Kittle then re-shared a post and stated how proud she was of her husband on his fifth selection. The Iowa grad also noted that Kittle and Detroit Lions rookie Sam LaPorta were both former Hawkeyes now representing the NFC.

Expand Tweet

Kittle is one of nine players on the San Francisco 49ers selected to play in this year's Pro Bowl games—the most by any team in the NFL this season.

George Kittle's wife Claire declares sports are her family's Christmas tradition

The San Francisco 49ers were one of six teams scheduled to play on Christmas Day this season. George Kittle's wife, Claire Kittle, documented their family's holiday festivities at Levi's Stadium.

She went on to say that every Christmas, as far as she can remember, she and her family were either at a football game or a basketball game. Claire was a basketball player and even played collegiately for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Since George Kittle has been in the NFL, she noted that he is either playing or preparing for an NFL game on Christmas Day:

“Do you guys have any family Christmas traditions!?

"Um, sports, historically, it’s been sports. I can’t remember a Christmas where we weren’t at a basketball tournament or prepping for a football game, sometimes both. One day, we’ll make our own cute little holiday traditions at home like everyone else, but for now, I’m quite enjoying this sports train ❤️ I hope you all had a very Merry Christmas."

She went on to say that while she likes the Christmas tradition, she is looking forward to having different plans for the holiday one day.