IN PHOTOS: George Kittle's wife Claire dishes on the jingle of sports keeping her busy Christmas merry 

George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers were one of six teams that were tabbed to play on Christmas day. For the players and their families, that meant spending the holiday away from home and away from typical traditions.

George Kittle's wife, Claire, shared their family's tradition, which has always revolved around sports. Claire shared photos of the Christmas day matchup between the 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens on her Instagram account.

“Do you guys have any family Christmas traditions!? Um sports, historically it’s been sports 😂”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

I can’t remember a Christmas where we weren’t at a basketball tournament or prepping for a football game, sometimes both. One day we’ll make our own cute little holiday traditions at home like everyone else but for now I’m quite enjoying this sports train ❤️

I hope you all had a very Merry Christmas

In the photos, she can be seen wearing a custom red paint suit with Kittle's number 85 sewn into the collar of the jacket. Claire shared that Christmas has always revolved around either basketball or football for their family. She stated that she always had a basketball tournament during the holiday season, and now her husband often plays on Christmas.

Claire Kittle shared how her family celebrates the holidays.

She expressed her excitement for one day having family traditions at home. For now, though, she is just enjoying having her family together at the Levi's Stadium supporting the San Francisco 49ers.

How long have George Kittle and his wife Claire been together?

George Kittle's biggest supporter is his wife Claire, who never misses a San Francisco 49ers game each season. George and Claire's relationship dates back to 2012 when they were freshmen at the University of Iowa. After meeting, they remained friends for nearly a year before they began dating.

While George Kittle played for the Hawkeyes football team, Claire played college basketball for the Hawkeyes. Claire Kittle injured her knee during her senior season, which ended her playing career.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end proposed to his now wife in August 2018 as part of a photo shoot for the team. Instead of a big wedding, the two opted to elope and marry at a jewelry store in Iowa in April 2019.

They had a larger wedding at their home in Nashville two years later in April 2021 to celebrate with additional family.