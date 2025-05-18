George Kittle sends 2-word message to Caitlin Clark after Fever sensation's historic game in 2025 WNBA season debut

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle shared some words of appreciation for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark after her excellent start to the 2025 WNBA season. Clark recorded a triple-double (20 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds) to help Indiana beat the Chicago Sky 93-58 in its opening game of the season on Saturday.

Ad

After the Fever's win, Kittle reposted Clark's stats on his Instagram story and had a two-word message for the WNBA star.

"Decent start!!!" Kittle wrote, followed with a face saluting emoji and a fire emoji, while also tagging Clark in the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image via gkittle Instagram

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Notably, Clark made WNBA history during Indiana's win over Chicago. She became the fastest player in the league to reach three career triple-doubles, achieving the feat in 41 games.

Ad

Trending

Clark is also level with Candace Parker for the 3rd-most triple-doubles of all-time in WNBA history. She is now only behind Alyssa Thomas (15) and Sabrina Ionescu (4) in career triple-doubles.

The Fever took Clark with the top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. She hit the ground running, winning the Rookie of the Year award.

Now, Clark has gotten off to a superb start in the 2025 season and will want to help Indiana build on its win over Chicago in the coming weeks and months.

Ad

George Kittle signed a lucrative contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason

San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle - Source: Getty

George Kittle signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension with the 49ers in April. The deal includes $40 million in guaranteed money.

Ad

According to reports, Kittle will earn $19.1 million in annual average value from his new deal, which makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

The 49ers took Kittle in the fifth round in 2017. He has earned six Pro Bowl honors so far.

Across eight seasons in the league, Kittle has recorded 7,380 yards and 45 touchdowns on 538 receptions. He has reached two Super Bowls with San Francisco, but ended up on the losing side on both occasions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.