George Kittle sets the record straight after rumored $5,000,000 investment into "Dogtopia” facility near California

George Kittle clarified a rumored millionaire investment to help a healing center for abused and neglected dogs. The San Francisco 49ers star tight end has had a busy offseason, which seemingly included working with another healing center. That said, he denied the report.

Kittle responded to a now-deleted tweet in which he clarified that the rumor was false. He admitted that he's not a stranger to working with "Operation Freedom Paws," a nonprofit organization that helps not only dogs but also kids with disabilities, veterans and first responders come together.

"Unfortunately I’m not sure where this rumor started and it is not true," Kittle tweeted on Wednesday. "I do however do a ton of work with @Opfreedompaws in California that rescues dogs and trains them to be service dogs for veterans and people who need help. Dogs need help! Continue to give love!"

It's unclear what account he responded too, but a rumor on Instagram suggested that George Kittle had invested $5 million in "Dogtopia," a 15-hectare facility in California.

"More than just a shelter, it’s designed to help abused, neglected, and traumatized dogs heal with training fields, splash zones, 24/7 vet care, and most importantly — love," Instagram account "elite.gridiron" wrote on Tuesday.

George Kittle talks about getting closer to a Hall of Fame career

Hours before he clarified he didn't invest in "Dogtopia," George Kittle spoke about what the 2025 NFL season could mean to his career. After Kay Adams told her that he was close to having an average Hall of Fame tight end career, Kittle was surprised.

"Oh, my goodness. If I just continue to stay healthy and play at a high level, all I ever do is try to compete with myself as best I possibly can and always challenge myself. You know, my old tight ends coach always gave me a note card at the beginning of every season and he said, 'your goal is to have 1000 yards, 10 touchdowns and a ton of pancakes.'

"I haven't gotten 10 touchdowns every season, that would be really fun, but trending in that direction now. So hopefully get a bunch of touchdowns, a bunch of yards, and just focus on that. Whatever comes after that, comes after that. But I'm just going to enjoy."

Kittle and the 49ers have unfinished business after a complex 2024 campaign.

