George Kittle and wife Claire 'stun' at NFL Honors after 49ers star won Salute to Service award

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire, looked stunning on the red carpet at the NFL Honors on Thursday evening. The annual award show took place at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The official Instagram account of the San Francisco 49ers shared photos of some of their players on the red carpet ahead of the NFL Honors. The San Francisco 49ers tight end wore a blue suit paired with a white dress shirt. His wife, Claire Kittle wore a white gown that featured a drop shoulder and slit on the left side.

"Stunned at the NFL Honors red carpet."-the San Francisco 49ers official Instagram account wrote

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

George Kittle's parents, Bruce Kittle and Jan Krieger were also in attendance at the event and walked the red carpet with the San Francisco 49ers tight end and his wife Claire. Kittle's appearance at the 14th Annual NFL Honors comes just days after he was in Orlando, Florida for the Pro Bowl Games.

George Kittle honored with Salute to Service Award

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was honored with the NFL "Salute to Service Award" during the NFL Honors on Thursday night. The award is given each season to the NFL player who supports the military community.

Kittle was honored for his work with military family which included donating $250,000 to non-profit organizations focused on helping members of the military. In the last six seasons, Kittle has donated 400 tickets to San Francisco 49ers games to those in the military and serve on the frontlines.

Expand Tweet

Kittle officially accepted the award on stage and spoke about his connection to the military with both his grandfather and uncle previously serving.

“I am incredibly thankful and honored to be this year’s Salute to Service Award recipient. My appreciation for the military stems from watching my Uncle Pat serve multiple tours with the National Guard and seeing firsthand how much it impacted him and his family while he was overseas. Without my family and their unwavering support, I would not be able to create these genuine and authentic relationships with the real heroes and the ones who should be receiving this award, the active-duty members, veterans, TAPS and families that have lost loved ones in the line of fire."

George Kittle then continued by showing appreciation for other NFL players and their work with the military as well.

"The support you see for the military around the league is so important and the fact that guys on every team do it, not just the nominees, is awesome. We are allowed to live the lives we live here because of the sacrifices they make, so we’re just trying to honor them, show our support, and share as much love as we can.”

$25,000 in George Kittle's name will be donated by USAA to U.S. military members, with the NFL Foundation matching the same amount.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.