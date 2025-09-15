  • home icon
  • NFL
  • George Pickens credits Cowboys' first win after revealing how playing with Steelers held him back

George Pickens credits Cowboys' first win after revealing how playing with Steelers held him back

By Nishant
Published Sep 15, 2025 14:25 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (image credit: IMAGN)

George Pickens registered his first victory with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after beating the Giants 40-37 in the first overtime game of the season. The wide receiver was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers alongside a 2027 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2026 third-round and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Ad

Pickens discussed the win and the struggle of playing for Pittsburgh.

"I feel like it means a lot," Pickens said, via NFL insider Josina Anderson. "The type of game this was, it was a resilient game, everything not going your way, then stuff start going your way. I feel like my career’s been like that. Definitely the last place I was at, just coming in with a group of guys who was good guys, but we're all rookies.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We got a rookie QB, so I couldn't really thrive and show the world the potential I have. Had to wait a few years, and then it eventually showed. I get to the Cowboys, and then today I get to show it again, and we win. So definitely, I should say a trilogy, just like my third."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Pickens recorded five carries for 68 yards and one touchdown against the Giants. His touchdown run came at the most crucial time of the game. The wideout caught Dak Prescott's pass to give the Cowboys a four-point lead with 52 seconds left.

However, Dallas conceded a touchdown and lost the lead in only 23 seconds before scoring a field goal to force overtime.

George Pickens gets honest about his move to Dallas

George Pickens opened up in July about joining the Cowboys. The wide receiver was asked if he plans on playing for the team for a long time.

Ad
"Most definitely," Pickens said, via 105.3 The Fan. "Most definitely, because I watched the team for so long and the camaraderie. I kind of understand the camaraderie more than I did in Pittsburgh.
"I think I definitely understand it more here, the people more here than I did up there (Pittsburgh), because I’m from the south, that’s a whole other deal."

Pickens was drafted by the Steelers at No. 52 in 2022. He recorded 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns over three seasons with the franchise.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications