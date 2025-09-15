George Pickens credits Cowboys' first win after revealing how playing with Steelers held him back

George Pickens registered his first victory with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after beating the Giants 40-37 in the first overtime game of the season. The wide receiver was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers alongside a 2027 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2026 third-round and a 2027 fifth-round pick.Pickens discussed the win and the struggle of playing for Pittsburgh.&quot;I feel like it means a lot,&quot; Pickens said, via NFL insider Josina Anderson. &quot;The type of game this was, it was a resilient game, everything not going your way, then stuff start going your way. I feel like my career’s been like that. Definitely the last place I was at, just coming in with a group of guys who was good guys, but we're all rookies.&quot;We got a rookie QB, so I couldn't really thrive and show the world the potential I have. Had to wait a few years, and then it eventually showed. I get to the Cowboys, and then today I get to show it again, and we win. So definitely, I should say a trilogy, just like my third.&quot;Pickens recorded five carries for 68 yards and one touchdown against the Giants. His touchdown run came at the most crucial time of the game. The wideout caught Dak Prescott's pass to give the Cowboys a four-point lead with 52 seconds left.However, Dallas conceded a touchdown and lost the lead in only 23 seconds before scoring a field goal to force overtime.George Pickens gets honest about his move to DallasGeorge Pickens opened up in July about joining the Cowboys. The wide receiver was asked if he plans on playing for the team for a long time.&quot;Most definitely,&quot; Pickens said, via 105.3 The Fan. &quot;Most definitely, because I watched the team for so long and the camaraderie. I kind of understand the camaraderie more than I did in Pittsburgh.&quot;I think I definitely understand it more here, the people more here than I did up there (Pittsburgh), because I’m from the south, that’s a whole other deal.&quot;Pickens was drafted by the Steelers at No. 52 in 2022. He recorded 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns over three seasons with the franchise.