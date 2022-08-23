Watch: Georgia high school QB's insane over-the-head TD pass is going viral

Loganville High School's unique touchdown pass helped the team clinch a victory in the fourth overtime over Monroe Area.

Loganville, set-up at the 15-yard line, had quarterback Connor O'Neill lined up at tight end. The ball was snapped in a shotgun formation. O'Neill drew around in a jet-sweep-type movement and was handed the ball. With his back to the oncoming defense, he tossed the football back over his head to wide receiver Josh Rudder for a touchdown. The no-look play sent the crowd roaring in excitement.

The referees then called the touchdown back and put the ball on the one-yard line. However, Loganville High School did score from the position to clinch the win. The school's assistant coach, Willie Oglesby, posted a video of the wild play on social media, which allowed it to go viral.

The play even caught the attention of ESPN's SportsCenter Twitter account, who reposted the video as well, referring to the play as "jaw-dropping".

Loganville High School alumni that played in the NFL

While this play from the Loganville High School football team has allowed some of their players to garnish attention, there have been other footballers at the school that have made it to the NFL.

Former Loganville kicker JR Jenkins went undrafted in the 2001 NFL Draft after playing college football at Marshall University. Jenkins first played for the Arena Football League's Detroit Fury and then entered the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens.

In 2003, he then played for the Berlin Thunder in the NFL Europe League. With Berlin, he was a kickoff and long field goal specialist where he scored two field goals of over 50 yards each.

Former NFL running back Storm Johnson also graduated from Loganville High School. Johnson attended the University of Miami in his freshman season where he played in 10 games.

He then transferred to the University of Central Florida after his freshman season with the Hurricanes. His performance at UCF garnered him an All-AAC First Team award. Johnson was then drafted in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Johnson played for the Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins from 2014 to 2017. He subsequently played in the Canadian Football League for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Saskatchewan Roughriders throughout the 2018 season. He ultimately retired from football in 2019.

