Georgia WR Ladd McConkey eyes pairing up with Josh Allen after Stefon Diggs' Texans move

Ladd McConkey is a highly-rated wide receiver prospect entering the 2024 NFL Draft. He is currently projected to be selected within the first three rounds in most mock drafts after a solid college football career with the Georgia Bulldogs. He further improved his draft stock during the NFL Combine when he turned in an impressive 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash at 6'0" tall.

Following the recent news that the Buffalo Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, McConkey is eyeing pairing up with Josh Allen. He was asked about this possibility by Kay Adams during a recent episode of the Up & Adams show.

"Hey that would be pretty sweet," McConkey replied. "Yeah, I saw the trade, and I've met with them a couple of times. Liked their organization, so let's go."

The Bills do need a wide receiver after trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and losing Gabe Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2024 NFL free agency period.

Josh Allen now lacks offensive weapons in what has been one of the best passing offenses in the NFL in recent years.

One way that they can address this situation is during the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, which is set to begin on April 25th in Detroit.

Ladd McConkey draft projection

Ladd McConkey might be taken in the late first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Many NFL scouts believe he shines as a crisp route runner despite his decent size at 6'0 tall. In most NFL offenses, he is expected to play as a slot receiver, and his 40-yard dash demonstrates his impressive speed.

According to Tony Pauline in his most recent mock draft, McConkey will fall somewhere in the late-first to early-second round range during the draft. In this case, he expects him to be the first pick in the second round, chosen by the Carolina Panthers.

The Buffalo Bills currently own the 28th overall pick in the first round, so McConkey could be an option for them when they are on the clock. For what it's worth, Pauline does expect them to take a wide receiver in this spot, but he predicted that it will be Texas Longhorns star Adonai Mitchell instead.