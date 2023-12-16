"Get Nick Mullens off my TV": Vikings QB gets flamed by fans over back-to-back turnovers vs Bengals

The Nick Mullens experiment has not gone according to plan for the Minnesota Vikings.

They've been a bit of a revolving door of quarterbacks this season and have been unable to land on one that they can trust in the long term to close out the regular season and potential playoff push. Mullens' play on Saturday suggests he's not that solution, either.

The Vikings QB has thrown two poor interceptions, both of which came while threatening to score. The first was picked off at the one-yard line, while the other came deep in enemy territory while trying to avoid a second consecutive sack.

The play has been so poor that it has kept the Cincinnati Bengals, who have mustered up a single field goal the entire half, in the game. NFL fans believe that they've seen enough of Mullens.

Nick Mullens has NFL fans fuming with his poor play

One fan said:

"Get Nick Mullens off my TV."

Another added that he's just an immobile Joshua Dobbs, who was benched for Mullens this week. A third fan added:

"If Nick Mullens ruins our playoff chances."

The Vikings are clinging to some playoff hopes despite the amount of injuries they've suffered. Kirk Cousins was lost for the season, which has resulted in the carousel of QBs, none of whom have inspired hope.

Justin Jefferson missed a large chunk of time as well. Nevertheless, they're clinging to the sixth seed but are in need of a win to fend off the Green Bay Packers and other teams still in the hunt.

Nick Mullens is playing poorly

Nick Mullens is struggling

Nick Mullens isn't shaping up to be an improvement over Joshua Dobbs. Following a 3-point scoring output, somehow resulting in a win, the quarterback's poor play resulted in him heading to the bench for Mullens.

He has thrown for 155 yards and completed 12 of 16 passes, which is more than decent. Two of those incompletions, though, landed in the arms of the Bengals. Both times, the Vikings could have at least had a field goal and accumulated a 10-point lead rather than four.