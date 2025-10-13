“Get rid of all divas”: NFL fans react as 49ers staff intervenes Kyle Shanahan’s angry outburst at Jauan Jennings during Bucs game

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and wide receiver Jauan Jennings exchanged words before halftime during Sunday’s 30-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Team assistants moved quickly to calm both down as the brief argument drew camera attention and dominated social media discussion following the Week 6 matchup.

The confrontation received a lot reactions from fans on X.

"Get rid of all the divas and only pay real football players. Why is this hard for us to learn!?!" one fan wrote.

Manny @foreigntrouble @CamInman Get rid of all the divas and only pay real football players. Why is this hard for us to learn!?!

"Jennings is an emotional player and this contract situation completely messed with his emotions. Danm shame," a fan said.

"GOOD BYE DIVA #15! See ya later!" another fan wrote.

More reactions came in.

"Jennings knows Bourne is better, sees the money leaving the account quickly," one fan commented.

"He's gone next year," a fan tweeted.

"Good. They need to be yelling at each other," another fan said.

Bay Area New Group's Cam Inman noted that the incident occurred as the 49ers rushed to line up before the half. Shanahan signaled for a play and Jennings was reportedly not happy about his assignment in the sequence. The disagreement escalated until staff stepped between them, moments before San Francisco settled for a field goal.

Jennings was asked after the game about it.

“You’ll have to ask him (Shanahan),” Jennings said.

Jauan Jennings is battling injuries and contract pressure amid a turbulent season

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Jauan Jennings has been dealing with several injuries, including problems with his ribs and ankle. It has affected his practice time and effectiveness in games.

“He’s fighting through a lot,” Shanahan said during Sunday's postgame presser. “He’s struggling to go every week right now.”

Jennings was questionable before the matchup with Tampa Bay and was recovering from missing the last game.

Adding to that burden was an offseason that saw the receiver push for better compensation before ultimately agreeing to a reworked contract with performance-based incentives. While the new structure increased his potential earnings, it also created expectations that have been difficult to meet amid his health struggles.

Jennings has played through the injuries and has caught 10 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown over the course of four weeks.

Injuries to the team have exacerbated the issue. The 49ers lost Fred Warner to a significant ankle injury against Tampa Bay, and starters Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall remain out.

