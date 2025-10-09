  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “This dude is so fake”: NFL fans react as Saquon Barkley as returns to NY in purple suit for Week 6 TNF clash vs. Giants

“This dude is so fake”: NFL fans react as Saquon Barkley as returns to NY in purple suit for Week 6 TNF clash vs. Giants

By Garima
Modified Oct 10, 2025 00:45 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Saquon Barkley as returns to NY in purple suit for Week 6 TNF clash vs. Giants - Source: Imagn

After the Philadelphia Eagles’ 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos, running back Saquon Barkley dealt with knee soreness but was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is expected to play on Thursday against the New York Giants.

Ad

Barkley, who was drafted No. 2 by the Giants in 2018, was allowed to walk in free agency in the 2024 offseason, wherein he landed with the Eagles and broke the NFL single-season rushing record enroute to a Super Bowl title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, it seems like Giants fans haven’t forgiven the split since they weren’t very welcoming of him as he came back to MetLife Stadium in purple suit, where he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in 2020.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“acl, mcl, meniscus,” a fan wrote.
“Cam Skattabo is outrunning him today anyway,” another fan commented.
“This dude is so fake. Please Defense, DO NOT let this man smile and smack his helmet... God damn it, I want to win so bad.,” one said.
Ad

More such comments followed.

“METLIFE TURF DO YOUR JOB TONIGHT PLS,” a fan said.
“Booooo,” one wrote.
“He returned last year can we move on here ‼️," one fan commented.

Also Read: “F*ck it, I’m done”: Saquon Barkley documentary shows former Giants RB giving up on unsent text revealing front office's mistreatment

Saquon Barkley on this season's slow start

Saquon Barkley hasn’t looked like the same player who helped carry the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl last season. Through five games in 2025, he’s averaging 53.4 rushing yards per game and only 3.2 yards per carry, both career lows, outside of his injury-shortened 2020 season.

Ad

The Eagles are 4-1, but their offense isn’t running as smoothly as it did last year. However, the slow start has not worried the running back.

"Every year is not going to be like how I had it last year," Barkley said on Wednesday. "It shouldn't be like that. Football is not easy, football's hard. It's a tough sport. You're going up against a lot of talented players.
Ad
"It's something you've got to love. Just as much as you love rushing for 200 yards and scoring three touchdowns, you have to enjoy your process even when things aren't going the way you want them to go. You go back to your process and you let those things take over and eventually, it's going to turn."

Barkley will face his former team at 8:15 p.m. ET at kickoff.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications