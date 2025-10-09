“This dude is so fake”: NFL fans react as Saquon Barkley as returns to NY in purple suit for Week 6 TNF clash vs. Giants

After the Philadelphia Eagles’ 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos, running back Saquon Barkley dealt with knee soreness but was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is expected to play on Thursday against the New York Giants.Barkley, who was drafted No. 2 by the Giants in 2018, was allowed to walk in free agency in the 2024 offseason, wherein he landed with the Eagles and broke the NFL single-season rushing record enroute to a Super Bowl title.However, it seems like Giants fans haven’t forgiven the split since they weren’t very welcoming of him as he came back to MetLife Stadium in purple suit, where he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in 2020.“acl, mcl, meniscus,” a fan wrote.“Cam Skattabo is outrunning him today anyway,” another fan commented.“This dude is so fake. Please Defense, DO NOT let this man smile and smack his helmet... God damn it, I want to win so bad.,” one said.More such comments followed.“METLIFE TURF DO YOUR JOB TONIGHT PLS,” a fan said.“Booooo,” one wrote.“He returned last year can we move on here ‼️,&quot; one fan commented.Also Read: “F*ck it, I’m done”: Saquon Barkley documentary shows former Giants RB giving up on unsent text revealing front office's mistreatmentSaquon Barkley on this season's slow startSaquon Barkley hasn’t looked like the same player who helped carry the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl last season. Through five games in 2025, he’s averaging 53.4 rushing yards per game and only 3.2 yards per carry, both career lows, outside of his injury-shortened 2020 season.The Eagles are 4-1, but their offense isn’t running as smoothly as it did last year. However, the slow start has not worried the running back.&quot;Every year is not going to be like how I had it last year,&quot; Barkley said on Wednesday. &quot;It shouldn't be like that. Football is not easy, football's hard. It's a tough sport. You're going up against a lot of talented players.&quot;It's something you've got to love. Just as much as you love rushing for 200 yards and scoring three touchdowns, you have to enjoy your process even when things aren't going the way you want them to go. You go back to your process and you let those things take over and eventually, it's going to turn.&quot;Barkley will face his former team at 8:15 p.m. ET at kickoff.