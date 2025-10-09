  • home icon
  "F*ck it, I'm done": Saquon Barkley documentary shows former Giants RB giving up on unsent text revealing front office's mistreatment

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Oct 09, 2025 23:03 GMT
The new Prime Video documentary 'Saquon,' made by Martin Scorsese, shows Saquon Barkley’s final days with the Giants and how upset he was during contract talks. At one point, he gave up on sending a message he had drafted for fans. In the video, he says:

“F**k it. I’m done. It’s not worth it. It’s not who I am to be honest.”

Talking to his agent, Ed Berry, Barkley read out loud his unsent text:

“I want the fans to know that I said I wanted to be a Giant for life. It takes two to tango. I negotiated against myself trying to get multiple deals done. I’ve asked to be traded. There’s teams that’s called to be traded. And now I just feel trapped. You won’t trade me and you won’t pay me.”
Berry, who helped him through the talks, replied calmly:

“As the deadline approach, I did everything humanly possible to get a deal done. And something like the other side of looking gay, like you have light.”

When Barkley chose not to post the message, Berry agreed:

“I like that better.”
The documentary also shows that Barkley called Giants owner John Mara that same day to ask for a trade. He had already asked GM Joe Schoen before. On the call, Barkley said:

“It’s obviously clear I don’t think we’re going to get to a place where we can agree on a deal. So would you allow for me permission to seek a trade?”
Mara said no: “There is no way that I would allow them to trade you. ... You’re too valuable.”

Saquon Barkley was picked No. 2 in the 2018 NFL Draft and had been the face of the team. He stayed loyal through injuries and tough seasons. But after playing 2023 under the tag, he left in free agency and signed with the Eagles. In his first season there, he helped them win the Super Bowl by rushing for 2095 yards.

Saquon Barkley returns to New York to face Giants on Thursday Night Football

Game: Giants vs. Eagles

Location: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Saquon Barkley had some knee soreness earlier this week, but practiced fully on Wednesday. Last time he faced the Giants, he ran for 176 yards on 17 carries. The Eagles have won seven of the previous eight games against the Giants.

