Jalen Hurts reveals context of long meeting held with Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown ahead of Giants clash

Jalen Hurts is currently not having the best relationship with AJ Brown, but he is trying his best to mend it.Speaking to the media during practice against the New York Giants on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback confirmed reports that he and his primary pass-catcher had held a private meeting that also involved star running back Saquon Barkley the day before, after their team lost for the first time in 2025 against the Denver Broncos:“Yeah, that’s just us talking about the collective, talking about taking ownership for what we can, talking about how we move forward as a team so we can continue to find ways to win games.”Barkley, meanwhile, refused to reveal more details of the conversation, but insisted that it went well:“I feel like that conversation is meant to stay between us. The focus was all about the team, which I think is a good thing.”Across five games, Brown has had just 194 yards and a touchdown on 19 catches. Barkley, who had a season-worst six carries for 30 yards against the Broncos, has rushed 83 times for 267 yards and three touchdowns.Eagles HC Nick Sirianni exonerates Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown after failed connection vs. BroncosThe aforementioned loss was sealed at four seconds of the final quarter, when Jalen Hurts sought a Hail Mary pass but failed to find it. But there was arguably a bigger missed opportunity earlier in the game, when he overthrew A.J. Brown for what would have been a 60-yard touchdown.For head coach Nick Sirianni, however, it was the Broncos' defense that caused the incompletion. He said on Monday:“I look back at that and definitely see the reroute affected us. ...That’s what defenses do. Sometimes you’re expecting a certain look, they give you a different look or they reroute in the middle of it. That definitely affected it. ...So hats off to them.”Both Hurts and Brown, meanwhile, took responsibility:Brown: “From my point of view, it was just missed. It’s not that I didn’t think the ball was coming. When I looked up, I didn’t see the ball. When I looked back, I didn’t see the ball. And then the ball was thrown.”Hurts: “That was a shot. You either hit it or you don’t, and we didn’t hit that one. ...That definitely could have been a dagger.”Kickoff for the Eagles-Giants game is at 8:15 pm ET on Amazon Prime Video.