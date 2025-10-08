  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jalen Hurts reveals context of long meeting held with Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown ahead of Giants clash

Jalen Hurts reveals context of long meeting held with Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown ahead of Giants clash

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 08, 2025 00:30 GMT
Jalen Hurts discusses private meeting with AJ Brown and Saquon Barkley - via Getty/CMS
Jalen Hurts discusses private meeting with AJ Brown and Saquon Barkley - via Getty/CMS

Jalen Hurts is currently not having the best relationship with AJ Brown, but he is trying his best to mend it.

Ad

Speaking to the media during practice against the New York Giants on Tuesday, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback confirmed reports that he and his primary pass-catcher had held a private meeting that also involved star running back Saquon Barkley the day before, after their team lost for the first time in 2025 against the Denver Broncos:

“Yeah, that’s just us talking about the collective, talking about taking ownership for what we can, talking about how we move forward as a team so we can continue to find ways to win games.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Barkley, meanwhile, refused to reveal more details of the conversation, but insisted that it went well:

“I feel like that conversation is meant to stay between us. The focus was all about the team, which I think is a good thing.”

Across five games, Brown has had just 194 yards and a touchdown on 19 catches. Barkley, who had a season-worst six carries for 30 yards against the Broncos, has rushed 83 times for 267 yards and three touchdowns.

Ad

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni exonerates Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown after failed connection vs. Broncos

The aforementioned loss was sealed at four seconds of the final quarter, when Jalen Hurts sought a Hail Mary pass but failed to find it. But there was arguably a bigger missed opportunity earlier in the game, when he overthrew A.J. Brown for what would have been a 60-yard touchdown.

Ad
Ad

For head coach Nick Sirianni, however, it was the Broncos' defense that caused the incompletion. He said on Monday:

“I look back at that and definitely see the reroute affected us. ...That’s what defenses do. Sometimes you’re expecting a certain look, they give you a different look or they reroute in the middle of it. That definitely affected it. ...So hats off to them.”
Ad

Both Hurts and Brown, meanwhile, took responsibility:

Brown: “From my point of view, it was just missed. It’s not that I didn’t think the ball was coming. When I looked up, I didn’t see the ball. When I looked back, I didn’t see the ball. And then the ball was thrown.”
Hurts: “That was a shot. You either hit it or you don’t, and we didn’t hit that one. ...That definitely could have been a dagger.”

Kickoff for the Eagles-Giants game is at 8:15 pm ET on Amazon Prime Video.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications