  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Ghost benching": NFL fans react to J.J. McCarthy injury fueling controversy theory as Vikings set to start Carson Wentz in Week 3 vs. Bengals

"Ghost benching": NFL fans react to J.J. McCarthy injury fueling controversy theory as Vikings set to start Carson Wentz in Week 3 vs. Bengals

By Garima
Published Sep 15, 2025 19:53 GMT
J.J. McCarthy (L) Carson Wentz (R) Image credit: Getty, Imagn
J.J. McCarthy (L) Carson Wentz (R) Image credit: Getty, Imagn

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering an ankle sprain during Sunday night’s 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the injury on Monday, adding that the team is preparing to go forward without McCarthy under center this week.

Ad
“J.J. McCarthy did come in very, very sore today with the ankle sprain,” O’Connell said. “I would anticipate we are not planning on having him for Sunday.
"I don’t likely see this being any kind of short-term IR thing, but I do wanna see how he responds to treatment this week but, you know, give him a ton of credit, just the toughness, get that thing taped up and keep playing but that is something we were able to determine today. So, obviously tough news.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans on X reacted to the news.

“ghost benching,” a fan wrote.
“‘Ankle sprain’ aka ‘is shitty,’” one fan said.
“They fabricated an excuse here!” another fan commented.

Similar comments continued.

“You sure it has to do with his ankle and no his bad play?” a fan wrote.
“So, they are starting their best quarterback. Seems like a smart move,” one fan commented.
Ad
“They needed an excuse to bench him for being awful 😂,” another fan said.

With J.J. McCarthy out, both Week 3 teams will be without their QB1

Carson Wentz, signed late in the offseason, will start in J.J. McCarthy’s place. Minnesota and Cincinnati are both dealing with injuries to their starting quarterbacks. Bengals Joe Burrow is also sidelined with a turf toe injury, and backup Jake Browning is expected to start for Cincinnati.

Ad

McCarthy’s ankle sprain is the second lower-body injury of his young NFL career. He missed all of his rookie season last year after tearing his meniscus in his preseason debut. This year, having started two games, he is back on the sidelines.

Through the two contests, McCarthy has completed 24 of 41 passes (58.5%) for 301 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. In Week 1, he earned NFC Player of the Week honors after a fourth-quarter comeback 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears where he threw two touchdown passes and added a rushing score.

Ad

In Week 2, however, McCarthy was under constant pressure against the Atlanta Falcons. Playing without starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw, the rookie was sacked six times, fumbled three times and threw two interceptions.

Also Read: Richard Sherman raises doubts about J.J. McCarthy after Vikings QB's continuous struggles through Week 2

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications