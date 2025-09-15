"Ghost benching": NFL fans react to J.J. McCarthy injury fueling controversy theory as Vikings set to start Carson Wentz in Week 3 vs. Bengals

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering an ankle sprain during Sunday night’s 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the injury on Monday, adding that the team is preparing to go forward without McCarthy under center this week.“J.J. McCarthy did come in very, very sore today with the ankle sprain,” O’Connell said. “I would anticipate we are not planning on having him for Sunday.&quot;I don’t likely see this being any kind of short-term IR thing, but I do wanna see how he responds to treatment this week but, you know, give him a ton of credit, just the toughness, get that thing taped up and keep playing but that is something we were able to determine today. So, obviously tough news.”Fans on X reacted to the news.“ghost benching,” a fan wrote.“‘Ankle sprain’ aka ‘is shitty,’” one fan said.“They fabricated an excuse here!” another fan commented.Similar comments continued.“You sure it has to do with his ankle and no his bad play?” a fan wrote.“So, they are starting their best quarterback. Seems like a smart move,” one fan commented.“They needed an excuse to bench him for being awful 😂,” another fan said.With J.J. McCarthy out, both Week 3 teams will be without their QB1Carson Wentz, signed late in the offseason, will start in J.J. McCarthy’s place. Minnesota and Cincinnati are both dealing with injuries to their starting quarterbacks. Bengals Joe Burrow is also sidelined with a turf toe injury, and backup Jake Browning is expected to start for Cincinnati.McCarthy’s ankle sprain is the second lower-body injury of his young NFL career. He missed all of his rookie season last year after tearing his meniscus in his preseason debut. This year, having started two games, he is back on the sidelines.Through the two contests, McCarthy has completed 24 of 41 passes (58.5%) for 301 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. In Week 1, he earned NFC Player of the Week honors after a fourth-quarter comeback 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears where he threw two touchdown passes and added a rushing score.In Week 2, however, McCarthy was under constant pressure against the Atlanta Falcons. Playing without starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw, the rookie was sacked six times, fumbled three times and threw two interceptions.Also Read: Richard Sherman raises doubts about J.J. McCarthy after Vikings QB's continuous struggles through Week 2