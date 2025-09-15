  • home icon
  Richard Sherman raises doubts about J.J. McCarthy after Vikings QB's continuous struggles through Week 2  

Richard Sherman raises doubts about J.J. McCarthy after Vikings QB's continuous struggles through Week 2  

By Nishant
Published Sep 15, 2025 15:34 GMT
Source: Imagn
Syndication: USA TODAY (image credit: IMAGN)

Seattle Seahawks legend Richard Sherman expressed skepticism about Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy following the 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

McCarthy's performance raised concerns as he completed just 11 of 21 passes for 158 yards and two interceptions. The Vikings offense also struggled throughout the game, managing only 198 yards.

Sherman previously questioned McCarthy's abilities after his Week 1 performance on Sept. 8 versus the Bears.

"Not sure JJ McCarthy is the Answer in Minnesota. This is the danger of letting the guy who you had success with walk for a guy you 'think' can do the job at a high level," Sherman tweeted.
He quoted that tweet and reiterated his doubts.

"Bump. Still not sure he’s the answer," Sherman tweeted on Sunday.
McCarthy's Week 1 performance was promising despite struggles, leading Minnesota to a 27-24 victory. After a rough start, McCarthy helped the team complete a fourth quarter comeback with two touchdown passes and a rushing score.

His performance earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. It also made him the first quarterback since Cam Newton in 2011 to record one rushing and two passing touchdowns in his debut.

However, there are a lot of questions about consistency post-Week 2.

J.J. McCarthy takes responsibility for his play as Vikings aim to improve

After the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 2 loss, J.J. McCarthy held himself accountable for his performance.

"We got a lot to do, and I got a lot to do personally," McCarthy said. "There's a lot of things about this game that show up, and it's awesome to be a part of such a great group where I know we're gonna grow together, I know we're gonna learn together, there's a lot of love in that locker room, and that's what it comes down to.
"This is a long season. Everyone's telling me this is a freaking journey, and I believe them wholeheartedly. So, it's just about getting back to the drawing board and working on just getting better at the little things and executing the simple things better."

McCarthy, a former collegiate national champion, has struggled in his first two NFL starts. He has been sacked nine times, thrown for 301 yards, completed 58.5% of his passes and registered three touchdowns with four turnovers.

Nishant

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

