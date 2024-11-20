Giants' Daniel Jones 'shut down' for season as HC Brian Daboll makes QB change after Tim Boyle signing

After playing poorly in 2024, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been benched for the remainder of the season, the team announced Monday.

To add insult to injury, the Giants have made him the fourth-string quarterback, essentially guaranteeing he won't see the field again this season. The Giants added quarterback Tim Boyle to the practice squad Wednesday.

Columnist Pat Leoanrd tweeted Wednesday Jones was seen at practice as QB4, showing the Giants are shutting him down for the remainder of the season.

"Daniel Jones was the No. 4 QB during individual hand-off drills today working behind Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock AND new signing Tim Boyle. Reinforces what I have explained: this is the #Giants shutting him down, not just benching him."

The Giants are protecting themselves from $23 million. That is how much New York would owe Jones if he were to get injured and couldn't pass a physical this offseason.

Daniel Jones' teammates frustrated with how team has handled his situation

At first, it sounds surprising to see the Giants make Jones their fourth-string quarterback, but then when you think about it from a financial perspective, it makes sense. Still, his teammates don't like how management is treating him.

Via NFL insider Jordan Schultz, multiple players such as star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, voiced their opinions on the organization doing him wrong.

Lawrence said Tuesday:

"He’s the QB1. To me, he’s the best quarterback on the team.”

An offensive player said:

"We’re not idiots. They did it because of money. So be it. But Daniel has been all class, never complained, and is now being completely disregarded. The TEAM record is bad. You can point fingers everywhere. To try to blame him is trash, and making him third string is weak as fu**.”

Business is business and at the end of the day, the Giants are protecting their future.

It seems as if Jones' days as a Giant are coming to an end. Which team do you think will pick him up next offseason if he comes a free agent?

