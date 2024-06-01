  • NFL
  • Giants' Drew Lock breaks silence on QB battle with Daniel Jones

Giants' Drew Lock breaks silence on QB battle with Daniel Jones

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 01, 2024 19:02 GMT
Drew Lock defines his role behind Daniel Jones
Drew Lock defines his role behind Daniel Jones

Drew Lock was signed by the New York Giants ahead of the 2024 NFL season to add depth to their quarterbacks. He replaced Tyrod Taylor on their roster, who departed for the cross-town New York Jets during the offseason.

While it was initially believed that Lock would serve as the primary backup behind Daniel Jones, rumors then began to swirl that the Giants would allow him to compete for the starting job this year.

The newly-signed quarterback was asked about this by the media at OTA's during the offseason, according to NJ.com. However, he shut those rumors down.

"I wouldn't say that. I would say that I appreciate the people that respect my game and know what I can do, but you're the back up and you're here to help Daniel. For three years I wasn't a starting quarterback. I was patient then, and I know how to be a back up," Lock said.
also-read-trending Trending
"You just be ready if and when your time comes. As a back-up, you hope it never comes, you hope the team's playing good football. You hope Daniel stays healthy, but do eveything you can to be ready, and when that time comes, just make the best of it."

Drew Lock has spent most of his four-year career so far serving as a backup quarterback for the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. He has made just 23 starts across his four seasons, so he's surely accurate in his own assessment that he is familiar with being in this role.

While Lock was unlikely to land a starting job anywhere ahead of the 2024 NFL season, being with the Giants gives him a legitimate shot at seeing playing time this year. Even if Jones is named the starter for Week 1 as expected, his injury history and inconsistent performances could present an opportunity for Lock.

Drew Lock's potential path to getting a starting QB opportunity with Giants

QB Drew Lock
QB Drew Lock

Daniel Jones has had a difficult time staying healthy during his career with the New York Giants so far. Over the past four years, he has missed an alarming 19 games due to injury, with 11 of them coming last season. He has also been really unproductive, even in the games he has played.

Jones has been statistically underwhelming, despite expectations for a solid rookie year and a strong 2022 season. In the other three seasons, he went 10-21 with 23 passing touchdowns and the same number of interceptions. Drew Lock may be given another chance to start if he suffers another injury or struggles to deliver.

