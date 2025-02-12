So much has been discussed about Saquon Barkley's move from division rivals New York Giants to the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason. The Giants let Barkley test free agency, and Barkley signed with the Eagles.

That signing helped lead the Eagles to the second Super Bowl in their franchise history, and Barkley was one of the biggest contributors all season.

On Tuesday's edition of "The Tonight Show," host Jimmy Fallon referenced last season's "Hard Knocks" episode, where Giants co-owner John Mara said he would struggle to sleep if Barkley joined the Eagles. Fallon then asked Barkley if any members of the Giants organization contacted him after the Super Bowl victory.

“After the game, so many guys and people from that organization reached out to me and were super happy,"Barkley said. "One, for my birthday, and see me hold that Lombardi Trophy up because they know the hard work that I put in.”

In Sunday’s Super Bowl, Barkley broke the single-season rushing record with 57 yards, totaling 2,507 yards for the season, including playoffs. This surpassed Terrell Davis’ 1998 record of 2,476 yards.

The victory and single-season rushing record helped justify the decision to sit Barkley in the final game of the regular season despite being within striking distance of breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season (regular season) rushing record.

Saquon Barkley compares his career to Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk

Saquon Barkley also likened his career trajectory to another Super Bowl-winning running back, Marshall Faulk.

“I look at it as like Marshall Faulk, one of my favorite running backs. He played for the Colts, but he’s remembered as a Ram. Now I’m just trying to be remembered as an Eagle.”

Barkley shared many similarities with Faulk. Faulk won both the Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl in their first season with their new team.

