"Why don’t you just shut up" - Giants fan reveals wild encounter with Eagles’ Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants have a strong rivalry in the NFL. The two teams hate each other and fans of both teams tend to hate anyone involved with the other team. Evidently, that includes the coaches.

On the Thursday’s episode of WFAN’s Boomer and Gio show, a Giants fan called in alleging an intense encounter with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

The caller, who identified themselves as Peter from Maple Shade, had this to say about the Eagles coach and his encounter:

“He came up to me and said I have a problem with what you’re wearing. I don’t really have a problem with the Yankees t-shirt, but I have a problem with the hat. I told him, ‘Listen bro, if you have a problem with it, come do something about it.'"

Peter went on to say that Sirianni allegedly took issue with the hat being worn in that particular area:

“He said he had a problem wearing that hat on these courts, meaning Haddonfield. Then he goes to me and says, ‘Well your team sucks, and your head coach sucks.’ He said that about three times. I’m thinking this guy wants to fight.

Peter continued:

"I said, ‘This isn’t sixth grade. Why don’t you just shut up?’ He kind of took a few steps towards me, and at that point, he kind of just shuts up.”

John Clark @JClarkNBCS I’m told the Giants fan’s story about Nick Sirianni getting on him for wearing a Giants hat near him on a tennis court is grossly exaggerated. I’m told Nick was just busting chops about the guy’s Giants gear in a friendly and joking way. #PhillyGuy I’m told the Giants fan’s story about Nick Sirianni getting on him for wearing a Giants hat near him on a tennis court is grossly exaggerated. I’m told Nick was just busting chops about the guy’s Giants gear in a friendly and joking way. #PhillyGuy https://t.co/TjwB9HW5B3

Peter went on to say that he didn't think Sirianni was joking and that he didn't even know who he was speaking to at the time. He later matched up a picture of Siriani from the internet with the face he saw on the courts.

Obviously, this is one fan stating something. Sirianni hasn't said anything about any encounters with Giants fans. The Eagles head coach is unlikely to mention it even if it did happen the way the Giants fan said it did.

The Giants and Eagles' recent history

Right now, the Philadelphia Eagles have a slight upper hand in their rivalry with the Giants. The overall record head-to-head is 89-87-2 favoring the Eagles.

The two teams split last season's head-to-head matchups in Sirianni's first season. However, the Eagles went 9-8 and ended up making the playoffs, while the Giants finished in last place at 4-13.

The two rivals of the NFC East will face off twice this season, with the first matchup coming on December 11 at Meadowlife Stadium. Then they will meet in the regular season finale on January 8 at Lincoln Financial Field. It's unclear whether or not Peter from Maple Shade will be in attendance, but it's sure to be an intense matchup either way.

