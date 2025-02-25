Giants GM Joe Schoen makes feeling known on QBs like Shedeur Sanders not throwing at NFL Combine

The New York Giants have been seen as a possible landing spot for Shedeur Sanders. The organization desperately needs a quarterback and the former Colorado Buffaloes QB may be the right fit.

Shedeur Sanders has decided though that he won't be throwing at the upcoming NFL Combine in Indianapolis this weekend. New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen was asked whether that will impact Sanders' draft stock with his team. Schoen told reporters that he is looking for more than just Sanders' throwing skills to decide whether he will be a good fit.

#Giants GM Joe Schoen isn’t concerned about QBs not throwing at the combine. This week is about the intangibles. “We want to figure out who they are as people. It’s a unique media market. Can they handle pressure? Can they handle people talking negative about them?”

The New York Giants currently hold the third overall draft selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Only the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns will select ahead of the Giants and either could take a quarterback which possibly makes drafting Sanders an even more difficult task for New York.

Shedeur Sanders will throw at Colorado Pro Day rather than NFL Combine

On Sunday, NFL Network's NFL Insider, Ian Rapoport shared Shedeur Sanders' plans for the pre-draft assessments. The quarterback won't throw this weekend at the NFL Combine instead, he will focus on the pre-draft interviews with each team. This will allow teams to get to know him better and he can do the same with each organization.

Sanders will throw at his Colorado Pro Day instead, which is a more comfortable environment for him and will allow him to choose his own receivers for throwing drills.

"#Colorado QB and potential top pick Shedeur Sanders plans to focus on his interviews with teams at the NFL Scouting Combine, helping them continue to learn him as a person. He’ll allow his four years of film to speak loudly, then throw at his Pro Day with four draftable CU WRs."-Ian Rapoport reported on X

Aside from Sanders, former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is also expected to be an early first-round draft pick. As it stands, it's unclear if Ward will participate in throwing drills at the NFL Combine.

