"Giants GM's daughter leaked his number" - NFL fans connect the dots on Shedeur Sanders' prank call during day 2 of draft

Shedeur Sanders was the victim of an elaborate prank during day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, and we are not talking about the Browns passing him over in favor of Dillon Gabriel, only to take him the next day. It so happened that the Colorado quarterback was waiting for a call from a willing general manager when his phone rang. It turned out to be someone saying that he would have to wait some more time, and not an executive calling him to deliver good news.

It later emerged that it was apparently a group of Ole Miss frat boys who had gotten hold of his number. Their colleague, Jaxson Dart, was selected by the Giants, and given that there was a question pre-draft that he was competing directly with the Colorado quarterback, it kind of answered the question of what their intentions were.

However, what was not immediately clear was how they got Shedeur Sanders' number. These details are supposed to be confidential, and generally only team principals and executives are privy to them. The internet got sleuthing and found out that the Giants' general manager's daughter goes to Ole Miss. Joe Schoen certainly had the Colorado quarterback's number, and fans are openly postulating that it must be his child, Sydney, who was responsible for the leak.

Here are some of the reactions from X/Twitter.

The comments kept coming, with many making these correlations because of all the coincidences that the posters felt were too tough to ignore. Here are some more responses.

"Ill tell you what Joe Schoen on draft weekend having his son leak the QB pick the night before the first round and his daughter set up a prank call to another QB prospect for a guy that is about to lose his job when the Giants dont win games this year is an awful look." - said one.

"joe schoen daughter liking insta comments about leaking the number she probably recorded that video herself" - theorized another.

"Joe schoen daughter liking comments about leaking... his number .. daughter of the ny giants GM" - noted a third.

Giants ignored Shedeur Sanders on Day 1 but drafted players with family connections

While fans are running rampant with allegations, it is interesting to note that the Giants drafted two players in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, ignoring Shedeur Sanders both times. Coincidentally, Abdul Carter went to Penn State with head coach Brian Daboll's daughter, while Jaxson Dart went to Ole Miss with Jaxson Dart.

It is quite an interesting development, but it might not survive beyond this season if the rookies cannot contribute significantly to improving the New York franchise's fortunes. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are on thin ice after their poor season last year, and getting this draft right was just the beginning.

