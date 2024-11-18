Giants HC Brian Daboll makes feelings known after downgrading Daniel Jones to QB3

The Daniel Jones era in New York may have officially come to an end. After the Giants suffered a 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, a game where Jones completed 22 of 37 passes for 190 yards and two interceptions, the team announced on Monday morning that he will be benched moving forward.

Jones has struggled all season, going 2-8 as the team's starting quarterback. He's completed 63.3 percent of his passes and has thrown for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Shortly after the news broke, Giants coach Brian Daboll announced that backup QB Tommy DeVito would take over as the team's starter and that the team made the decision after watching a lot of tape.

"We are making a quarterback switch from Daniel Jones to Tommy DeVito," Daboll said. After evaluating and watching a lot of tape, that's the reason we are going with Tommy. Drew Lock will be the backup. This was a necessary move for us and I'm looking forward to working with Tommy and he'll be ready to go against Tampa Bay."

As part of his benching, Jones has been demoted to third-string QB.

Rather than Jones serving as the backup, the team will save $23 million in 2025. If Jones gets injured and can't pass a physical in the offseason, he would get $23 million.

Filling in for an injured Daniel Jones last season, DeVito went 3-3 in his six starts, completing 64 percent of passes for 1,101 yards, eight TDs and three interceptions. He also rushed for 195 yards and a TD.

Daniel Jones was a failed $160 million experiment in New York

After Daniel Jones had the best season of his career in 2022, leading the Giants to a 9-6-1 record and a playoff victory against the Minnesota Vikings, they signed him to a four-year $160 million contract extension the following offseason.

This caused the Giants to use the franchise tag on running back Saqon Barkley, as they didn't have the money to extend him then.

In 2023, Jones went 1-5, throwing two TDs and six interceptions while recording less than 1,000 yards before a neck injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Even before signing his contract extension, many didn't think Jones deserved the lucrative deal with the lack of success he's had.

