  Giants HC Brian Daboll makes his thoughts known after yelling at DC Shane Bowen on sideline in 33-32 loss to Broncos

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Oct 20, 2025 18:10 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Brian Daboll is addressing a tense moment that was captured on television Sunday.

The New York Giants head coach was seen visibly upset and yelling at his defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. The Giants lost a back-and-forth contest with the Denver Broncos on Sunday 33-32 with the latter hitting a game-winning field goal to take the win.

The Giants head coach said there’s one simple reason he exploded.

“We lost the game, it was upsetting,” said Daboll at 0:13.

When asked if he was upset with Bowen he responded:

“No. We lost the game,” he reiterated at 0:20.

The Giants had a 19-point lead in the third quarter on Sunday and appeared to have done enough to claim victory when Jaxson Dart rushed for a go-ahead score with less than a minute to go.

However, they missed the extra point which proved costly, putting them up by just two points. Denver made them pay marching the ball down the field on their ensuing drive with Wil Lutz connecting on a 39-yard field goal as time expired.

It was an epic defensive meltdown by the Giants on Sunday and something we have rarely seen in NFL cicrles. Before their loss to the Broncos NFL teams had won 1,602 games when leading by at least 18 points in the final six minutes of a game. The Broncos scored 25 points with just over five minutes remaining. All 33 of their points scored came in quarter number four, the most by one team in NFL history that had been shutout in the first three quarters of a game.

Shane Bowen on the hotseat

Even before the season began Brian Daboll was among the many of the Giants’ staff who’s job appeared to be on the line and those calls continue.

After Sunday’s debacle most of the blame from everyone besides Daboll is going towards his defensive coordinator. It’s Bowen’s second year in charge of the defense and things seem to have gone from bad to worse. The former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator has guided his group to club that was 24th in the league for yards allowed per game in 2024 at 346.8 to one that’ve given up 376 per game this season, the fourth worst mark in the NFL.

As a unit the Giants defense have a turnover differtial of -4 and are in the middle of the pack for sacks with 15 as a team. Putting all of that together his status as the team’s defensive coordinator one would think is in serious jeopardy.

When you also consider the fact the Giants offense has scored 30+ points in back-to-back games, the finger seems to be squarely pointed at Bowen for now. His failures might not completely exonerate Daboll’s countless dismal seasons but it might give the head coach a buffer to keep his job a little longer.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Edited by Joel Lefevre
