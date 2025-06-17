Giants HC Brian Daboll testing Jaxson Dart with Nick Saban-inspired philosophy

New York Giants starting quarterback Russel Wilson has a reinforced backup in the form of Jaxson Dart, whom the team selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Coach Brian Daboll revealed that he is testing the young QB with a method inspired by the legendary Nick Saban. Daboll was asked whether he gives the young quarterbacks everything at once and sees what sticks. The Giants coach said:

“I'd say philosophy in general is to throw a lot at that all these guys, and then you pull it back and see what kind of sticks. And then you break it down a little bit, and then you throw it all at them again, and then by the third time they hear it, they're usually a lot more comfortable with the information again."

Daboll added, saying while he throws everything at his QBs at once, he brings it back and breaks it down into smaller parts, a philosophy he learned from coach Saban.

"There's a lot of information for the quarterbacks, I'd say, in any system, but I think throwing it at them, bringing it back, breaking it down in smaller parts, and then throwing it back at them, or kind of whole part, whole philosophy, I learned that from coach Saban,” Daboll added.

Giants' QB Jaxson Dart opened up about how Brian Daboll gets his team ready

Brian Daboll is under a lot of pressure after ending last season with a dismal 3-14 record. The team has made several changes to the lineup to make sure it produces positive results next season.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Jaxson Dart opened up about how the coach prepares his team.

"You better be prepared going into a Daboll meeting, because it’s intense and he definitely wants to get the most out of you," the rookie said. "I would say if you’re not prepared, don’t step into the meeting because you’re going to get grilled, but I felt like I was really prepared for it.

"I was ready for it. They threw all they could at me. I was able to handle it the best way that I could. That just shows how intentional and how dedicated that coaching staff is to this process and finding the right guy."

With Daboll doing everything in his power to get his team ready for kickoff, it'll be interesting to see if the Giants produce better results in the upcoming NFL season.

