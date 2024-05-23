New York Giants owner John Mara is not a fan of the 18-game regular season idea put forward by National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell. He has his apprehensions.

Speaking to reporters in Nashville at the league meeting on Wednesday, Mara acknowledged that most NFL team owners were in favor of the 18-game season. But he is concerned for the players' safety.

"I can’t say I’m necessarily crazy about extending the season," Mara said via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "I worry more about player fatigue and wear and tear on the players moving forward. That’s one of the reasons why we have to have the discussion with (the players union)."

On Wednesday, Roger Goodell reiterated his desire to expand the regular season to an 18-game schedule and reduce the preseason games to two.

"We think that's a good trade," he said.

Goodell mentioned that the league was thinking in a "long-range context" and that it isn't an active discussion at the moment. He added that safety and quality of the game are big factors that will be taken into consideration while thinking of expansion.

"The key to us is looking at making sure we continue to do the things that make our game safer," Goodell said. "So we want to make sure that that hits the first boundary.

"Again, moving to quality and making sure that we're doing everything possible to give the fans what they want. And they want, obviously, more football. I'm not sure they want more preseason football."

NFL stars have taken stand against Roger Goodell's potential 18-game expansion plan

Roger Goodell's desire for an 18-game season has not been welcomed smoothly by some of the top NFL stars.

Cincinnati Bengals quarteback Joe Burrow was the first to raise concern of the 18-game season and demanded 2 bye weeks.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce agreed with Joe Burrow on his "New Heights" podcast,

"Give us a f*****g bye week or something in there. Another by week? Or an extra? Like? I don't know."

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy iterated the same stance of two bye weeks.

"If that is the case, I think two byes would be nice. It's a long season, man."

The league will have to collectively bargain with the players association about any new changes. In 2021, the union reluctantly agreed to a 17-game season. But there could be a pushback this time around.

The current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires in 2030.