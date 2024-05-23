  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Giants owner John Mara repels Roger Goodell's 18-game season expansion: "I worry more about player fatigue"

Giants owner John Mara repels Roger Goodell's 18-game season expansion: "I worry more about player fatigue"

By Santosh Kumar
Modified May 23, 2024 05:14 GMT
Giants owner John Mara repels Roger Goodell
Giants owner John Mara repels Roger Goodell's 18-game season expansion

New York Giants owner John Mara is not a fan of the 18-game regular season idea put forward by National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell. He has his apprehensions.

Speaking to reporters in Nashville at the league meeting on Wednesday, Mara acknowledged that most NFL team owners were in favor of the 18-game season. But he is concerned for the players' safety.

"I can’t say I’m necessarily crazy about extending the season," Mara said via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "I worry more about player fatigue and wear and tear on the players moving forward. That’s one of the reasons why we have to have the discussion with (the players union)."

On Wednesday, Roger Goodell reiterated his desire to expand the regular season to an 18-game schedule and reduce the preseason games to two.

"We think that's a good trade," he said.

Goodell mentioned that the league was thinking in a "long-range context" and that it isn't an active discussion at the moment. He added that safety and quality of the game are big factors that will be taken into consideration while thinking of expansion.

"The key to us is looking at making sure we continue to do the things that make our game safer," Goodell said. "So we want to make sure that that hits the first boundary.
"Again, moving to quality and making sure that we're doing everything possible to give the fans what they want. And they want, obviously, more football. I'm not sure they want more preseason football."

NFL stars have taken stand against Roger Goodell's potential 18-game expansion plan

Roger Goodell's desire for an 18-game season has not been welcomed smoothly by some of the top NFL stars.

Cincinnati Bengals quarteback Joe Burrow was the first to raise concern of the 18-game season and demanded 2 bye weeks.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce agreed with Joe Burrow on his "New Heights" podcast,

"Give us a f*****g bye week or something in there. Another by week? Or an extra? Like? I don't know."

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy iterated the same stance of two bye weeks.

"If that is the case, I think two byes would be nice. It's a long season, man."

The league will have to collectively bargain with the players association about any new changes. In 2021, the union reluctantly agreed to a 17-game season. But there could be a pushback this time around.

The current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires in 2030.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी