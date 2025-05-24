Giants QB Jaxson Dart drops 1-word reaction on Abdul Carter signing $45,300,000 rookie contract

Jaxson Dart reacted to Abdul Carter signing a rookie contract with the Giants. The former Penn State LB became the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and on Thursday, he signed a $45.3 million deal with the team. He has signed a four-year contract.

On Friday, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart reacted to the signing of the contract by sharing a post on his Instagram story. He shared a picture of Carter signing the deal with a solid one word caption, which says:

"Yessuhh"

Giants QB Jaxson Dart recated on Abdul Carter signing $45,300,000 rookie contract/@jaxsondart

Jaxson Dart will also be joining Abdul Carter in the Giants team. The former Ole Miss quarterback became the 25th pick in the draft.

With some new members in the team, the Giants are looking forward to bouncing back from their disappointing outing in the 2024 season. They started the last season with two back-to-back losses and ended up with a loss against the Eagles in Week 18, with an overall record of 3-14.

The Giants failed to qualify for the playoffs last season but are hoping to turn things in their favor in 2025.

Abdul Carter unveils his Giants jersey number

There was quite some drama with Abdul Carter choosing a jersey for him to play in the NFL. He initially reflected on his desire to play with veteran Lawrence Taylor's jersey No. 56 and also Phil Simms' jersey number 11.

However, both former NFL stars rejected his request, and finally Abdul Carter unveiled his new jersey number. The 21-year-old will be playing with the jersey number "51" in the upcoming season.

On May 11, he shared a post on his Instagram account, sharing a few pictures of himself in the new jersey along with a caption which reads:

"could say I made it but this sh!t just getting started!#newjourneybegins"

Carter was impressive in college football. He played for Penn State for three seasons and was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

He made it to the First Team All-Big Ten twice. Fans will be raring to follow his NFL journey after a successful college career. The Giants are scheduled to start the season with a game against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7.

