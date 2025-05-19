Giants QB Russell Wilson links up with $360,000,000 MLB star and former Yankees teammate ahead of Subway Series game

Russell Wilson will play for the New York Giants this upcoming season. Amidst offseason preparations, he showcased his support for the New York Yankees. To celebrate his son Future's 11th birthday, he took his family to watch the Yankees take on the Mets for the Subway Series.

Talking' Yanks shared a snippet of the Wilson clan enjoying their day at the Yankee Stadium. Wilson was seen posing with his sons alongside his former MLB teammate Aaron Judge.

The 6x MLB All-Star gifted batting gloves to Wilson's children. After the 2022 season, Judge signed a nine-year, $360,000,000 deal.

While playing for the Seahawks, Russell Wilson had a short stint as a baseball player. Before focusing on football, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback was drafted by the Orioles out of High School in 2007.

However, Wilson turned to polishing his football skills and joined the NC State Wolfpack in 2007. The Seahawks drafted him in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft.

He was traded by the Texas Rangers to the Yankees in 2018, during which he was locker roommates with Aaron Judge. Russell Wilson played 93 games in the minor league and put up a .229 batting average. Wilson pitched for Judge during a Grapefruit League game.

Russell Wilson shares his feelings about Aaron Judge

While speaking with SNY's Anthony McCarron, the Giants quarterback shared his thoughts and feelings about Aaron Judge. Wilson heaped praise on the two-time AL MVP, highlighting how he has polished himself into an incredible talent over the years.

"It's cool, obviously being around Aaron Judge, a guy that I was actually locker roommates with in the clubhouse," Wilson said. "A guy I truly admire, the great year he's living....."

"The biggest thing is just him staying the course. He knows that, and he's doing great. I mean, it's no surprise why he's so great. He works at it every day, and he's a special, unique player. But as good of a player as he is, he's just as good as a man, if not better."

Russell Wilson spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before that, he had an underwhelming two-season stint with the Denver Broncos. However, Wilson is looking to redeem himself as a part of the Giants.

He is projected to be the QB1 on a depth chart that boasts Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart, who was acquired in the first round of this year's draft.

